GOSHEN — The Indiana Department of Education Friday released the Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings, with more than 56% of public state high schools and 53% of elementary and middle schools received a rating of Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations.
Locally, while most elementary schools within the Goshen Community Schools system were able to achieve an overall rating of Meets Expectations, both Goshen Middle School and Goshen High School fell short of the state average for 2018-2019, with each earning an overall rating of Approaches Expectations.
FEDERAL RATINGS
According to the IDOE, due to differences between federal and state accountability requirements, for the second year Indiana schools will be assessed under both state and federal accountability systems.
However, in an effort to provide more clarity and move away from the issuance of two grades, the U.S. Department of Education approved IDOE’s amendment to Indiana’s Every Student Succeeds Act plan, allowing for schools to receive federal accountability ratings in lieu of federal accountability grades.
It was those federal ratings that were released Friday.
As the purpose of the federal accountability system is to provide actionable data that is accessible and aligned to long-term policy goals for student achievement, the approved change will allow for a better understanding of the system as a tool to more accurately measure achievement and provide motivated progress toward success, as opposed to it simply becoming a punitive mark, department representatives said of the amendment.
“I am proud of the work Indiana schools are doing to academically prepare our children for life beyond high school,” State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a provided statement. “To better serve schools for future successes, however, it is important we develop a single modernized state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers and parents deserve it.”
METRICS USED
According to the IDOE, the Federal School Accountability Ratings look at a variety of metrics, including: English/language Arts Academic Achievement; Math Academic Achievement; E/La Academic Progress; Math Academic Progress; E/La Closing Gaps; Math Closing Gaps; Graduation Rate and Strength of Diploma (for high schools); English Learner Progress; Addressing Chronic Absenteeism; and Overall School Rating.
Per the report, the meaning of each metric is explained as follows:
• The Academic Achievement metric measures proficiency and participation on the statewide English/language arts and mathematics assessment.
• The Academic Progress metric measures adequate growth toward proficiency on the statewide English/language arts and mathematics assessments.
• The Addressing Chronic Absenteeism metric measures model attendance.
• The Closing Achievement Gaps metric measures adequate growth toward proficiency on the English/language arts and mathematics assessments with a focus on the lowest-performing 25% of students.
• The English Language Progress metric measures adequate growth toward proficiency of the English language for English learners.
• The Strength of Diploma metric measures the rigor of diplomas earned by high school graduates.
• The Graduation Rate metric measures successful completion of high school within four years.
LOCAL RATINGS
Following are the reported ratings for Goshen Community Schools covering grades K-12.
GOSHEN HIGH SCHOOL
For Goshen High School, which includes grades nine through 12, the rating results are as follows:
• E/La Academic Achievement: Approaches Expectations
• Math Academic Achievement: Approaches Expectations
• E/La Academic Progress: Approaches Expectations
• Math Academic Progress: Approaches Expectations
• Graduation Rate: Approaches Expectations
• Strength of Diploma: Does Not Meet Expectations
• English Learner Progress: Does Not Meet Expectations
• Addressing Chronic Absenteeism: Does Not Meet Expectations
Taken together, the combined ratings earned the high school an overall school rating of Approaches Expectations.
GOSHEN MIDDLE SCHOOL
For GMS, which includes grades six through eight, the rating results are as follows:
• E/La Academic Achievement: Approaches Expectations
• Math Academic Achievement: Approaches Expectations
• E/La Academic Progress: Meets Expectations
• Math Academic Progress: Approaches Expectations
• E/La Closing Gaps: Approaches Expectations
• Math Closing Gaps: Does Not Meet Expectations
• English Learner Progress: Does Not Meet Expectations
• Addressing Chronic Absenteeism: Does Not Meet Expectations
Taken together, the combined ratings earned the middle school an overall school rating of Approaches Expectations.
GCS ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Rounding out the report were the seven GCS elementary schools.
Utilizing the same metric breakdown, the overall school rating for each of the seven elementary schools is as follows:
• Model: Approaches Expectations
• Chamberlain: Approaches Expectations
• Waterford: Meets Expectations
• Chandler: Meets Expectations
• Parkside: Meets Expectations
• Prairie View: Meets Expectations
• West Goshen: Meets Expectations
NO LETTER GRADES
According to the IDOE, due to the recent request by McCormick and the Indiana General Assembly to pass a hold harmless on 2018-2019 State Accountability Grades, the State Board of Education has adopted a resolution withholding any vote to release state accountability grades until the General Assembly has officially taken action in the upcoming 2020 legislative session.
For more information about the Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings, visit doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports.
For more information regarding the standard setting process used to establish federal ratings, including a summary of federal supports and improvement statuses, visit doe.in.gov/accountability/federal-accountability-ratings.
To view Indiana’s ESSA plan, visit doe.in.gov/essa.
