GOSHEN — A study into the use of space and efficiency could lead to changes for the courthouses in Elkhart County.
The county commissioners signed a contract with a project consulting firm Monday for a process already underway to assess the use of space and how the space should be used at the courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart. The preliminary study will also examine whether the courts should remain in two buildings or be consolidated into one facility.
“There’s been some talk about consolidating the courthouses into one location in the county. That’s been ongoing for a while. That’ll be one of the things we look at,” Commissioner Mike Yoder said after the meeting.
The study, which included interviewing staff at both facilities, began in October and is almost completed, he said.
The agreement that was signed with Noblesville-based PMSI Inc. calls for a flat $45,000 fee for the services. If the commissioners decide to go into a second phase of the process, county attorney Craig Busche explained the agreement would be extended and include future costs.
The county’s Circuit Court, Superior Court 3 and Superior Court 4 are currently in the courthouse in Goshen. The courthouse in Elkhart holds Superior Court 1, Superior Court 2, Superior Court 5, Superior Court 6 and the Juvenile Court.
