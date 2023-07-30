GOSHEN — The Slabaugh team won Grand Champion overall at the Byler Lienhart Cook-Off and Champion for four of the categories.
Mark Slabaugh, Goshen, and his son Neil Slabaugh, New Paris, placed first in ground beef, lamb cut, pork cut, and ground pork, and third in the beef cut. Their Grand Champion distinction was for their ground beef burger — a simple Mushroom and Swiss.
Honing his craft with his father from a young age, Neil said the most important part of making a good burger is just making sure it’s not overcooked, and using a good cut of meat.
“Slow and steady makes really any meat good,” he said. “Honestly, a big part of it is the quality of meat. We don’t use a lot of spices.”
Owner of Slabaugh Farms in Goshen, the beef they used in the competition came from Mark’s own farm.
“I would say the one thing that some people try to do is make it too difficult. Keep it simple — the rubs and the spices that we use are pretty simple,” Mark said. “Our recipes, a lot of them are really simple. Like Best Overall was the Mushroom and Swiss and it was just good hamburger, done right, and cheese and mushrooms. It wasn’t elaborate.”
Their favorite of the dishes they created for judging though was the lamb chislic. The “Official State Nosh” of South Dakota, it’s fried skewered cubes of red meat — usually mutton or lamb, generally served on a toothpick or skewer with dipping sauce.
Mark said he discovered the dish when he was visiting his youngest son in Nebraska near the South Dakota border.
“Basically it’s a leg of lamb steak that you cut into chunks,” Mark explained. “Our sauce is a sauce that I make. It’s got Italian dressing, apple butter, butter, and a bunch of seasonings, ketchup, Worcestershire. We use it all the time.”
It’s their second time participating in the competition together, but Mark used to compete in it several years ago.
The event is sponsored by the Elkhart County Pork Producers, Elkhart County Beef Cattle Association and Elkhart County Sheep Breeders.
Karen Meade won this year’s Best of Michiana Ribs Contest.