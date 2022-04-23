GOSHEN — Elkhart County Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal Saturday shooting.
The incident took place at the 7-Eleven store, 2220 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 12:58 p.m., when Goshen Police Department Detectives were dispatched to the store in reference to a report of a male victim being shot.
A Sunday morning police report from GPD listed the incident as a murder.
"We have been informed that the victim passed away," GPD Public Information Officer Polly Hoover said by email Sunday evening.
According to a Saturday afternoon statement from the Goshen Police Department, the victim had several gunshot wounds to his back and side. He was taken to a hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.
The incident has been turned over the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, the statement added. An attempt to obtain an update on the investigation Sunday from ECHU was unsuccessful.
