GOSHEN — Women are invited to a “Girls Night Out” at Community Church of Waterford, 65154 C.R. 21, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.
This fun-filled evening of food, friends and fashion will support SPA Women’s Ministry Homes. SPA’s residents are joining the fun by being the evening’s “fashion models” as they hit the runway in fall attire provided by Rose Lee Boutique.
In addition to showing off the latest in fall fashion, residents will share their story of recovery and how their lives are being transformed.
Ticket sales and 20% of clothing proceeds will go to support SPA’s Christ-centered, residential ministry.
SPA Women’s Ministry Homes is a Christ-centered, residential treatment program that empowers women to address the root causes of life-controlling issues and addictions in order to live productive lives of recovery. Funds raised will be used to help approximately 60 women through SPA’s one-year residential program, transitional housing and aftercare services.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://spaministryhomes.ejoinme.org/fashion or contact Carrie Zickefoose, executive director at 574-522-8338.
To learn more about the women and families being supported through this fundraiser, go to www.spaministryhomes.org and check out SPA Women’s Ministry Homes’ Facebook page.
