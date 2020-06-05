GOSHEN — The Little Red House shop, which carries farmhouse chic décor and more, is holding an opening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 19527 C.R. 20.
Owned and operated by Mike and Lisa Andrews, the shop opened in its current location May 9 and now has products from six other area vendors.
Lisa started Lisa Lynn Items in 2018, when she began to sell farmhouse signs and refurbished furniture on social media selling sites. In 2019, she opened an in-home showroom by appointment with customers who are members of her Buy Lisa Lynn items Facebook group.
The owners still take appointments and offer curbside service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but wanted a more permanent place where people could browse and shop. The couple decided to put an addition in the back as a dedicated shop. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Aside from Lisa’s creations, she carries products from This & That Rustic Décor by Eva Herman, Designed by Kori (Fortunitl) greeting cards, A Little Somethin’ Something bracelets, inspirational items and a book published by Sue Gerard, Max & Millie’s Amish woodcrafts by Beth and Karl Chupp and Oakland Avenue Creations farmhouse style tables by Matt and Taylor Landis.
They also carry a line of goat milk soaps and lotions. Megan’s Café is also in the shop, operated by their 8-year-old daughter, Megan.
Megan’s Café offers coffee, soft drinks, water and snacks.
“Megan wanted a Megan’s Café for a long time,” Lisa said.
Mike said that as far as the vendors they’re working with, “We wanted vendors who complimented what we do.”
The couple also created a business painting cabinets, and offer a $100 referral fee, they said.
During the grand opening, there will be refreshments and giveaways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.