LAGRANGE — Farmers State Bank's Blue Button Jean-erosity, which allows employees to wear blue jeans on specific days for a small monetary donation, raised money for several local food banks, the company announced Friday.
The money was donated to support local organizations within the communities the bank serves, bank officials reported. The program was adopted in the second quarter of 2017.
Farmers State Bank’s third quarter 2019 Blue Button Jean-erosity donations benefited several food banks. A donation was made to the LaGrange County Clothes & Food Basket, Fairfield Food Pantry, Project Help of Steuben County and Southern Michigan Food Bank.
“At Farmers State Bank, our mission is To Make a Difference in the Communities We Serve," Joe Urbanski, president and CEO of Farmers State Bank, said. "At this time of year, with the holidays fast approaching, we felt that supporting the local food banks in our communities would be one way we could carry out that mission. This Blue Button Jean-erosity donation and future donations from the program are made possible by the generosity of our employees."
