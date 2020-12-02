NAPPANEE — Whether you’re looking for a unique place to lay your head at night or you’re looking for a retreat space for your group — Kenton and Emily Hostetler want to welcome you to their newly opened Farmhouse Inn Bed & Breakfast in Nappanee.
A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday, sponsored by the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce. An open house is planned for 3 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Kenton was born in Nappanee, and the couple and their two children, Sidney and Andre, have lived in Elkhart County but have wanted to settle in Nappanee. This is their first venture as B&B innkeepers. Emily said that while operating a bed and breakfast wasn’t necessarily in their plans, they did want to have a place for retreats — whether it be for church groups, couples or crafting/card-making retreats. So when the former B&B came up for sale, it seemed like the right fit for their family.
The Farmhouse Inn has a long history in Nappanee. The original part of the house was built in 1900 and the addition was wrapped around it in the 1970s. The house sits on more than two acres, but a subdivision grew up around the farmhouse. It’s been a B&B before. The last version was the Olde Buffalo Inn. Prior to the Hostetlers purchasing the property, it was a private family home.
Currently they have three guest rooms ready. The Old City Suite has some of the original décor and includes an adjoining sitting room and bathroom. Another room has a lake cottage theme and there’s a farmhouse-themed room, which has some wood panels from the barn. They plan to have a log cabin-themed room ready sometime this winter. The rooms can sleep two, four or six people.
PURIFIED AIR
The Hostetlers said each room has its own heating system, as well as an air purification system. The system from Crystal Valley Comfort is installed throughout the inn and is a high-efficiency system that removes any potential mold or allergens and has been rated to kill COVID-19 and other viruses.
Before they cut the ribbon on the front porch of the farmhouse, Jeff Kitson, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, thanked the couple for moving to Nappanee and making the investment in the inn.
“It’s great to see this become a home again,” Kitson said.
Kenton said, “It feels very nostalgic — it’s always been a dream to come to Nappanee and we really appreciate the Nappanee community and how they’ve embraced us. It’s been fun hearing all the different ways people are connected to this house, too.”
Neighbors Ruth and Dave Mast attended Tuesday’s event, and Ruth said, “We’re thrilled for Emily and Kenton — that they’ve purchased the home and all of the people they’re going to touch with the love of Christ. We’re so on board with this project.”
