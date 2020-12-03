GOSHEN — A family that says it has been blessed with operating a tree farm for 34 years will provide Christmas trees to those in need on a “pay what you can” basis.
Colby Stanger, president of Stanger Trees, said a patch of Christmas trees set aside for family members and friends will be cut and the trees will go to those who need one. Those wanting to make donations for the trees can do so, according to Stanger, but the family is not expecting any payment for the trees. Any money that is donated will be given to local non-profit agencies.
“My wife and kids were out last weekend; we were cutting down our own tree. After we cut down our tree, it kind of dawned on us that not everyone is going to be able to afford a tree this year,” Stanger said. “So, it kind of hit me this past weekend that I have these trees that I am not necessarily doing a whole lot with and in that case I should give them away. I really raise them for just close friends and family and I think it is probably better to just give them away than have trees here in the future, Christmas trees, that we are not going to sell.”
The family also said in a news release, “We do not expect to receive any money for a single tree, but for those of you that feel obligated and have been blessed as we have, we will accept donations. One-hundred percent of all donations received will go directly to local not-for-profit organizations serving the Goshen community. Our family feels that in times like these, more than ever, families should be able to carry on their traditions of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”
The trees will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 12 at the landscape retail yard, 15670 C.R. 42, Goshen. The business is one mile east of the Goshen airport.
Stanger Trees used to grow Christmas trees but is now concentrating on landscape trees, according to the family.
