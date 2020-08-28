GOSHEN — Sally Carpenter fought back tears as she explained the importance of an overdose awareness event held Friday evening on the lawn of the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen.
"She won't be allowed to be forgotten," Carpenter said of her granddaughter, Ashley Marie Wagner Bates, who died of a drug overdose April 29, 2019.
Carpenter attended the event, which was organized by the group Stronger Than Addiction, with Ashley Bates' maternal grandmother, Karon Wagner. The two women have custody of Bates' four children. Wagner explained that she has custody of Bates' 2-year-old daughter, who was 9-months-old when Bates died. Carpenter attended Friday's event with two of Bates' other children.
Other families of overdose victims were also in attendance and carried signs honoring their loved ones as the group marched around the courthouse.
Also in attendance were numerous recovering addicts, including Jaime Case-Williams, of Goshen, who said she was there to honor friends she had lost due to an overdose, including one who died last week.
Chris DeBoard, of Goshen, who has been sober since Jan. 7, 2017, said it was important to be there and offer his support Friday.
"Helping other people now is what keeps me sober," DeBoard said.
Justin Bess, of Elkhart, stood with DeBoard as the group listened to music played through portable speakers before purple and black balloons were released into the sky. He explained the event was being held in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, which is Monday. Purple and black are the colors used to represent overdose awareness.
"Most of us work Monday so we came out on a Friday night," said Bess, who had been clean of methamphetamine, his "drug of choice" for six years. He was at the event with his wife, Karessa, who has been sober for 12 years.
Angel Bryant, founder of Stronger Than Addiction, said she was looking to bring overdose awareness to the community, as well as the need for sober living accommodations in Elkhart County.
"We are hoping to raise enough money for sober living homes," Bryant said. "Elkhart County has nothing. ... Sober living brings accountability. Elkhart County needs us, and we need Elkhart County."
Katrina Mullins, of Middlebury, who is Bates' sister, said she was thankful Stronger Than Addiction hosted the event.
"It means a lot to me they would do this type of event," she said.
Case-Williams agreed, citing a need for overdose awareness.
"This brings awareness to how easily it can happen," she said. "It's everywhere."
For more information, visit Stronger Than Addiction at https://www.strongerthanaddiction.net/ or https://www.overdoseday.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.