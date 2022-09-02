ELKHART — The family of a child who died by suicide in March is seeking repercussions from Elkhart Community Schools for, they believe, being at least in part responsible for her death.
Rio Allred was a 12-year-old attending North Side Middle School when she died March 14, 2022, a direct consequence, her mother Niki Ball believes, of a lack of attention to the problem of bullying in the school district. Now, Ball is seeking $4 million in a discrimination case against the district for failing to take action, according to the family's attorneys.
According to these documents filed Thursday, harassment by her peers caused Allred "personal injury, severe anxiety, depression and emotional distress which resulted in her suicide." Allred, who suffered from alopecia, was called names like "Mr. Clean," "Calliou" and "naked mole rat," due to a lack of hair, the case asserts.
Allred noted that there was also a boy in her grade who had alopecia but he wasn't bullied like her. Instead, he was popular and well-liked. Ball claims in the lawsuit that Allred was bullied almost daily from August 2021 to March 2022.
The allegations rely primarily on Title IX, which states that "no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefit of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."
According to the documents, despite the district's own anti-bullying policies, authorities failed to take disciplinary action against students who were harassing and assaulting Allred at school. Students in the district are encouraged to use Sprigeo.com to anonymously report bullying and threats. Ball, along with Allred and the rest of her family, attended a meeting with the school counselor and social worker, where Allred told them she was bullied and named four to five of the worst offenders. Ball begged the school officials to take action.
The family is also seeking a count of equal protection, and another of wrongful death, stating that the district personnel were aware at all times of the magnitude of bullying and harassment, failed to comply with its own anti-harassment policy and calling it negligent, resulting in her death.
Thomas Blessing, of Massillamy Jeter & Carson, of Indianapolis, is the family's attorney.