Topeka Elementary students held their annual school picnic Wednesday. The weather cooperated and made for a great day as the students hosted more than 250 family and friends in all. The students and their visitors enjoyed lunch on the lawn followed by recess/activity time, including ladder ball, tug-o-war, and others.
Families, students enjoy annual Topeka picnic
- Photos provided
-
-
