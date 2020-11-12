GOSHEN — This Veterans Day was special. A new plaque was added to the Elkhart County war memorial that sits in front of the Elkhart County Courthouse.
On it were the names of 12 men who died during the Global War on Terrorism. Their names were read during services conducted by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and American Legion. As each name was read, a bell was struck.
Some of the family members of the 12 fallen military personnel who attended said they appreciated their loved ones being honored with the plaque.
One of the families present for the service was that of Spc. David A. Wilkey Jr., 22, Elkhart, serving in the Army infantry when he died June 28, 2007, in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kan.
His wife, Melinda Wilkey; his stepmother, Margaret Wilkey; daughter, Lexi Wilkey; son, Blayke Wilkey; and stepson, Christian Clark, were in attendance Wednesday.
Melinda described her late husband as an outdoorsman.
“My first camping trip was actually because of him, and I got told we were going. I was going to have amenities (in air quotes) such as electricity and running water and that didn’t happen,” she laughed along with the children and his stepmom. “He was a hunter, a fisherman and a jokester.”
Lexi never met her dad. Her mom was 5 months pregnant with her when Wilkey died. Blayke was younger than 2 and does not remember him either. But Christian has fond memories.
“We used to run around the house with cap guns firing them … and we played video games,” Christian said.
They were stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, and David was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq.
“They were on their way back from a mission that they had completed, and they were going to go back to the base,” Melinda explained of the day David died. “They decided to take a different path than what they had previously went and that path hadn’t been cleared. As he walked, an IED detonated, killing him and no other casualties. As far as I know, no one else was even injured in the incident.”
“I was numb,” Melinda said of finding out her husband had been killed. “Part of it I don’t even remember. I was just, ‘Just get me through the steps. You know, what do we need to do?’”
They were living in Kansas and ended up moving back home to Indiana.
Her husband was originally from northern Michigan but ended up moving to Elkhart County in his younger years to live with his dad and stepmom.
To have his name on Elkhart County’s memorial means a lot to the family. A few years ago, Melinda had suggested there be a monument in the county for those killed during the war on terror.
“This is like that coming true,” she said. “It truly means a lot.”
“We just need to keep honoring our veterans,” Melinda said. “Even the past, the present and the future, because they’re protecting our freedoms. They the ones that are selflessly giving of themselves, whether it’s the ultimate sacrifice or just every day, they put on that uniform. We need to honor that and take care of them because they’re taking care of us.
The children of Army Sgt. 1st Class Craig A. Boling also talked about their dad after the service.
Boling, 38, Elkhart, died July 8, 2003, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He had four children and three of them were at the memorial: Alisha Boling, Tiffani Boling and Spencer Boling.
Alisha said, “He was legitimately probably the — we’re biased of course — the happiest person you could ever meet. We always say that if you were in contact with him you were one of the most fortunate people because he always knew how to make you smile and how to bring a smile to your face. He found joy in anything.
“For us, being a soldier was always something that was second. For us it was always he was a great impersonator and he was perfect at the air guitar,” she said. “That’s what most of our memories are. Rides home from school. He was the smartest man we knew.”
He would leave his job as an electrician at Shaum Electric at about 3:30 p.m., so most of their afternoons were spent with their dad.
“He was a cartoon guy,” Alisha said. “Total cartoon guy. He knew how to do Scooby-Doo’s voices like crazy, and at that time they were …”
“Crazy,” her brother, Spencer, interjected. He was 6 at the time.
Their dad spent a lot of time with his family, she said, adding “He was a good friend.”
Boling, who had been in the military for 21 years, was due to retire in February but then was called up in January and got sent overseas, Alisha said.
Boling’s dad had passed away in April 2003, so he came home for two weeks. He then went back to Kuwait, where he suffered a heart attack and died, Alisha said
What makes this memorial even more special for the family is it was the first one the family got to share with Tiffani’s daughter and Boling’s first grandchild.
And, Alisha added, “It’s just really cool to see a community that stands behind him.”
One of Goshen’s earliest losses in the War on Terror was Marvin Trost III. His dad, Marvin Trost Jr., was at the service.
Trost said, “It means a lot” to have his son remembered among the 11 others on the new plaque.
His 28-year-old son, who grew up in Goshen, died Dec. 5, 2004, in Habbaniyah, Iraq, when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee, according to Military Times.
Trost is buried in Violett Cemetery.
What Trost said he would like this Veterans Day is to “end this damn war. Get us the heck out of there,” he said. “ … We don’t need to hold their hand.”
Trost also has a 24-year-old daughter, Star, who is a corpsman in the Navy. She went into the service Jan. 7 of this year.
“She wanted to be a hero,” Marvin said. “She always admired her brother. She looked up to him.”
ON THE MEMORIAL
Information taken from thefallen.militarytimes.com.
• Army Staff Sgt. Marvin L. Trost III, 28, Goshen, died Dec. 5, 2004, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Trost was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, Camp Greaves, Korea, and was killed Dec. 5, 2004, when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee in Habbaniyah, Iraq.
• Army Sgt. 1st Class Craig A. Boling, 38, Elkhart, died July 8, 2003, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Boling was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 152nd Infantry Regiment, Tell City, and died July 8 of non-combat-related causes at Camp Wolf, Kuwait. Boling collapsed and died July 8 while eating with his unit in Kuwait. His family said he died of a heart attack.
• Army Sgt. Marvin R. Calhoun Jr., 23, Elkhart, died Sept. 21, 2010, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Calhoun was assigned to the 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and died Sept. 21 in Qalat, Afghanistan, in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash during combat operations.
• Army Spc. Jeffrey W. Corban, 30, Elkhart, died Oct. 15, 2005, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Corban was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia, and was killed Oct. 15 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq.
• Army Staff Sgt. Travis K. Hunsberger, 24, Goshen, died June 27, 2008, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Hunsberger was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and died on June 27 of wounds sustained from an improvised explosive device while on combat patrol near Tarin Kowt, Afghanistan.
• Army Staff Sgt. Mark A. Lawton, 41, formerly of Elkhart, Hayden, Colorado, died Aug. 29, 2003, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Lawton was assigned to the 244th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve, Grand Junction, Colorado, and was killed Aug. 29 when his convoy was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade north of Suaydat, Iraq.
• Marine Cpl. Aaron L. Seal, 23, Elkhart, died Oct. 1, 2006, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Seal was assigned to 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, South Bend, and was killed Oct. 1 while conducting combat operations against enemy forces in Baghdad.
• Army Spc. Justin B. Shoecraft, 28, Elkhart, died Aug. 24, 2010, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Shoecraft was assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck, Germany, and died Aug. 24 at Tarin Kowt, Afghanistan, of wounds sustained when insurgents attacked his unit using an improvised explosive device at Kakarak, Afghanistan.
• Army Spc. Kyle G. Thomas, 23, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Goshen, died Sept. 25, 2003, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Thomas was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Fort Ederle, Italy, and was killed by an improvised explosive device while on patrol Sept. 25 in Tikrit, Iraq.
• Army Staff Sgt. Jesse L. Williams, 30, Elkhart, died Dec. 17, 2013, while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Williams was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, Regimental Support Squad, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck, Germany, and died Dec. 17 in Now Bahar, Afghanistan, in a helicopter crash.
• SSgt. James P. Snyder, 48, of Nappanee, formerly of Syracuse, died May 10, 2008, in Columbus, Georgia, from injuries suffered while serving in Iraq, according to information from Mishler Funeral Home. Snyder was an active duty staff sergeant with the U.S. Army, recently stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia. He previously served in the Gulf War and was in his third tour of duty in Iraq.
