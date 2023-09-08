GOSHEN — Fall hours at Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards began this week. That’s right — it’s time for weekend hayrides, corn mazes, apple picking and pumpkin patches.
On Friday, Kercher’s Sunrise Orchard added Honeycrisp apples to the line-up of U-Pick ready for consumers. The cool and misty weather didn’t keep visitors from tromping through the fields for dibs on the best.
“It’s amazing. These people are tough,” said Kercher’s co-owner, Maureen Kercher.
Honeycrisps, which are a seasonal staple at Kercher’s aren’t the only new thing to find at Kercher’s this weekend.
Patch 'Kins are Kercher’s newest treat for the public. The painted pumpkins with faces, logos, and designs, are grown right on the same land they’re painted on, by the same employees that paint them.
This week, Kercher’s shipped out a truckload of the mini fall-inspired decor pieces to stores across Indiana, but some are only for local buyers. The signature Kercher’s truck design is only available at Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Goshen.
In the coming weeks, they’ll also have painted apples. The apples will feature edible paint.
The orchard has also begun a partnership with a local beef farmer they send corn husks and unsellable sweet corn. The farmer feeds the cattle the Kercher’s sweet corn and then Kercher’s sells the final product.
Crops this year vary wildly.
“There’s never a perfect weather for anything,” her daughter Mollie Kieffer explained.
While apples love the cold, peaches aren’t a fan. In December, the-blizzard-that-never-was brought frigid temperatures.
“Usually if we get to -10 or below in the winter it’ll kill the peaches, but then in the spring if we get a frost, peaches are pretty hardy in the spring and apples are the opposite where in the winter they can take those negative temperatures a little bit more, but in the spring, they get hurt by that frost,” Kieffer.
When the blooms started to fall in late April, owners realized they might not have much of a crop, so they outsourced peaches from southern Michigan that weren’t as badly affected.
Still, one variety of Kercher’s peaches did survive — the Bisco peach — and many of them were massive.
“They’re our favorite variety,” Kieffer said. Kieffer explained that due to the lack of fruit on the trees, the peaches were able to grow to nearly the size of a softball, with no other peaches around to hamper their growth.
Apples, on the other, are in abundance, but smaller.
"Because of the lack of rain, they're very sweet and the flavor is intense," Kercher said. "It does that if you don't have a lot of rain to water that sugar down. So the apples are small, but they taste wonderful and that's really what's important to people."
“We’ve got a beautiful crop of apples, but they’re small because of the lack of rain,” Kercher said, “but because of the lack of rain, they’re very very sweet and the flavor is really intense.”
Kercher explained that a few weeks ago when temperatures dropped, the apples relished in it and so the apples have good bold red color too.
“Cold nights and sunny days. That’s what puts color on apples,” she said. “We got the perfect cold at the perfect time.”
Kercher’s also has an abundance of sweet corn. Kercher explained that the excess heat, combined with the lack of rain meant that for them and other corn farmers, crops that were supposed to be separated by weeks, were all ready at the same time.
“The heat has caused us trouble, the lack of rain has caused us trouble, but pumpkins like it dry,” she said. “We’ve got a really nice pumpkin crop.”
To celebrate the start of the season, Kercher’s will be hosting a fall pop-up as a part of their first Sunday open this season from noon to 6 p.m. In the spring over 30 vendors came out for their first pop-up, and even more are anticipated this time around.
“It’s just something to get people out that maybe have never come out,” Kieffer said.
There will be a variety of vendors including vinyl and comics, 3D print items, candles, natural beauty products, fiber arts, and more.
U-Pick pumpkins begin next weekend. There’s also cabbage, broccoli, and winter squashes like acorn, butternut, and spaghetti.