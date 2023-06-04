GOSHEN — It was sunny outside as hundreds gathered inside Fairfield High School Sunday.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Principal Jason Grasty welcomed those in attendance, who filled the high school gym to near capacity for the Class of 2023 Commencement.
"We are all excited to celebrate with you," Grasty told the graduates. "We have watched you grow into amazing young adults."
After a community recognition by the 2023 Class Officers and a performance of Ruth Moody's "One Voice" by the Senior Choir, with Larry Becker as accompanist, the Top 10 Academic All Stars were recognized: Ameila Black, Andrea Brandenberger, Ella Branneman, Lynden Chupp, Makayla Culp, Zachary Grindle, Alec Hershberger, Luke Holsopple, Brandon Kauffman and Marisa Kaufman. Each student gave a brief address to the crowd.
"It's time to find our place in the world," said Black during her address.
After diplomas were presented on the stage to each graduate, School Board Vice President Aaron Rink conferred each degree to the graduates. Finally, "Blessing" by Katie Moran Bart was performed, again by the Senior Choir with Becker, during a candle lighting ceremony where most or all graduates had a small candle with them.
Graduates and family members then met outside to celebrate the occasion.