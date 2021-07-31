GOSHEN — The money raised by 4-H'ers through the auction of their animals at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair exceeded the 2019 total.
Numbers released by the fair's staff from Friday's auction show $1,224,104.31 was spent by 4-H supporters to purchase the animals. In 2019, the last time a full fair was held, $1,145,599.09 was raised. During last year's virtual auction following the Elkhart County 4-H Showcase, which consisted of limited animal events to replace competition in the canceled fair, $525,184.50 was raised.
The results from the auction include:
AUCTION RESULTS
Summary of the 1 4-H livestock auction totals by year.
Total Dollars Raised in 2021: $1,224,104.31
2020 = $525,184.50
2019 = $1,145,599.09
2018 = $1,203,659.20
2017 = $1,166,064.96
2016 = $1,153,487.28
2015 = $1,290,596.20 Record
2014 = $1,160,342.28
2013 = $1,042,127.60
2012 = $931,871.94
2011 = $964,127.20
2010 = $870,031.33
2009 = $770,395.75
2008 = $845,155
2007 = $941.983
2006 = $839,220
2005 = $852,807
2004 = $752,045
2003 = $667,626
2002 = $594,426
2001 = $651,962
2000 = $587,261
1999 = $501,394
1998 = $489,827
1997 = $450,194
1996 = $388,573
1995 = $386,717
BEEF AUCTION
Total Beef Animals Sold: 89
1976 = 217 Record
Total Dollars Raised: $373,324.50
2015 = $387,108.65 Record
Grand champion
Sold for $13 per pound
2010 = $15.75 per pound Record
Total pounds = 1,315
Total Sale Price: $17,095.00
Owned by: Ryne Flickinger
Buyers: Friends of Ryne Flickinger; (Grandma Siebert, Millmark Enterprises, Henschen Oil, Wakarusa Heavy Equipment, J & N Stone, Tim & Zach Klotz, Joe’s Gyros, John & Carla Wisler, Monte & Charlene Flowers Family, Jack & Sally Hess, Matt Schwartz – Edward Jones, Southwest Welding, Gene & Carol Henschen, K & M Concessions – Dr. Vegetable, Bodacious Concessions, Goshen Health, R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee Family Eyecare, Kevin & Tonya Rhodes, Collin’s Lawn Maintenance, Wakarusa Chamber, Interra Credit Union, Dr. Jeff Hartzell Family, Tim & Missy Risser Family, McCormick Motors, Troy Wuthrich Family, Nelson’s, Jody & Tara Lengacher, Martin Brothers Contracting, Hoover Lumber & Coal, Schwartz Electric, Jason, Brit & Miles Nine, Flickinger Farms, L.J. Wagner Home Interiors, Hometown Hog Feed, Tom & Jan Metzler, Chad & Amy Flickinger, Pro It, TiMar Construction, Patrick Industries, Missy & Daniel White, Zahner Farms, Glen’s Tire, Shipshewana Auction, Andy & Billie Roeder, Turtle Top, Madeline & Morgan Gawthrop, The Pretzel Wagon, The Best Around, Nedderman’s Steak Tips, ADT Farm – Gary & Patti Kauffman, Deatsman Grain Farm, Brian & Janelle Deatsman Family, Thompson, Lengacher, & Yoder Funeral Home, Martin’s Custom Butchering, Marlin Lambright, New Paris Telephone)
Reserve grand champion
Sold for $12 per pound
2008 = $15.50 per pound Record
Total pounds = 1,335
Total Sale Price $16,020
Owned by: Alexis Hess
Buyers: Family & Friends of Lexy & Avery Hess; (Monte Flowers, Thompson & Lengacher Funeral Home, Darin Miller, Elkhart County Cattleman’s Association, Rick & Jill Erb, Hahn Auctioneers, Nelsons, Dad & Mom, Melissa White & Dani, Team Construction, R. Yoder Construction, Swartz Electric, Henschen Oil, Ceres, Hometown Feed, Liberty Bell Farms, Cathy’s Kitchen, Mark Kritzman, Site Specific Management, ADT Farms, Jeff & Kelly Lorenz, Progression Ag, Bontrager Pools, Silvius Insurance, Joe Gyros, Jen & Kayla Christofeno, Josh & Marissa, Jeff & Beth Fervida, Rochester Sale Barn, Phil & Susan Trippel, Carol Hess, Rieth Rohrer Funeral Home, Agri Flight, Sunrise Orchards, Tom & Maureen Kercher, Gretchen Lund, Stoltzfus – Prairie Dairy Farms, S & S Auto, Todd Clark, George Family Farms, Keeling Simmentals, Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, Jason & Britt Nine)
LAMB AUCTION
TOTAL LAMBS SOLD = 127
1998 = 210 Record
TOTAL DOLLARS RAISED = $135,019.25 NEW RECORD
2019 = $131,668.36 Previous Record
GRAND CHAMPION – SINGLE MARKET LAMB
Sold for $23 per pound
2007 = $105 per pound Record
Weight 138 pounds, for a total sale price of $3,174.00
Owned by: Brandon Lehman
Buyers: Friends of Brandon Lehman; (Agronomic Solutions LLC, Topeka Seed & Stove, Millersburg Animal Clinic, Mishler Club Lambs, Matt & Dawn Ernsberger, Terry & Melody Ernsberger, Rain Guard Guttering, Farm Credit Mid-America, Interra Credit Union)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE MARKET LAMB
Sold for $20 per pound
2019 $75 per pound Record
Weight 126 pounds, for a total sale price of $2,520
Owned by: Darin Lehman
Buyers: Friends of Darin Lehman; (Agronomic Solutions LLC, Topeka Seed & Stove, Millersburg Animal Clinic, Genesis Show Lambs, Matt & Dawn Ernsberger, Terry & Melody Ernsberger, Farm Credit Mid-America, Interra Credit Union)
GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF TWO MARKET LAMBS
Sold for $11 per pound
2005 $26 per pound Record
Weight 248 pounds, for a total sale price of $2,728
Owned by: Kylee Sark
Buyers: Supporters of Kylee Sark; (Jeff Hartzell, Doug & Ryan Thwaits, New Paris Boosters, Larry & Kay Schrock, Larry & Linda Moorman, Sorg Dodge – Randy/Toby Sorg, Kenneth Jones)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF TWO MARKET LAMBS
Sold for $15 per pound
2006 $26 per pound Record
Weight 211 pounds, for a total sale price of $3,165
Owned by: Owen Morehouse
Buyers: Friends & Family of Owen Morehouse; (Matt & Soni Morehouse, John & Pam Kirkdorffer, Morehouse Grain Farms, Randy Beer/Pioneer Seed, Brent & Tonda Carrick, John Jennings Insurance – Chad Bailey, Genesis Show Lambs – Lonnie Bontrager, Kyle Carrick Family, Turtle Top, First State Bank, Ceres, Brett Whitehead Family, New Paris/Benton Boosters, Andy & Cheryl Gall, Brian Wuthrich, First State Insurance, Goshen Businessmen
RABBIT AUCTION
TOTAL RABBIT PENS SOLD = 84
2005 & 2012 (record tied) = 124 Record
TOTAL DOLLARS RAISED = $42,650 NEW RECORD
2018 = $41,400 Previous Record
Grand champion meat pen
Sold for $1,650 NEW RECORD
2016 = $1,250 Previous record
Owned by: Hadassah Claar
Buyers: Friends and Family of Hadassah Claar; (Anonymous, James Reynolds, Yoder Carpets, Ora Miller, Jeff Irvin, Ira Diener, Tina’s Studio’s, Jon Irvin, Kuhn Medical Clinic, Aaron Barden, Kantz Family, Claar Family)
Reserve champion meat pen
Sold for $750
2017 = $850 Previous Record
Owned by: Natalie Yoder
Buyers: Millersburg Animal Clinic
DAIRY FEEDER CALF AUCTION
Total Calves Sold: 125
2007 = 255 Record
Total Dollars Raised: $186,856.20
2015 = $270,785.65 Record
Grand champion
Sold for $8
2015 = $30 Record
Total Pounds: 510
Total Sale Price: $4,080
Owned by: MaKayla Kingdon
Buyers: Friends & Family of MaKayla Kingdon; (Ozinga, Ceres, Trent Hostetler, Mike & Becky Lee, Hoover Feeds, Kingwood Group, Stutzman Power Equipment, Lydell Troyer, Goshen Health, Redline Equipment, Tom Coy & Family, Friends and Family of MaKayla Kingdon)
Reserve grand champion
Sold for $20 NEW RECORD
2016 = $17 Previous Record
Total Pounds: 392
Total Sale Price: $7,840
Owner: Kylin Wuthrich
Buyers: Friends of Kylin Wuthrich; (Ryan & Ashley Smith, Mark & Janelys Taylor, Vernon & Jan Furrer, Lippert Components, Richloom, Troy Wuthrich Family, Bio Town Ag, Hahn Auction, Joe’s Gyros, Stan and Linda Wuthrich, Randy Beer – Pioneer Seed, Brian Wuthrich, Bennington Marine, Tony Portolese
MILK AUCTION
Total Gallons of Milk Sold: 7
Total Dollars Raised: $23,500
2015 = $26,750.00 Record
Grand champion milking shorthorn
Sold for $3,000 NEW RECORD
2019 = $1,240.00 Previous record
Owned by: Nicole Miller
Buyers: Friends & Family of Nicole Miller; (Steve Schrock Excavating, Del & Geneva Miller, Elvin & Marlene Delagrange, Joel & Anne Rose Lederman – Elevation Park Model Company, ADM-Clinton Center Feed, DVMS, Eric & Stephanie Stults, Clinton Center Feed, Ed’s Supply, Chris & Tami Stout, The Post Family, Dana Bontrager Excavating, Brian & Brooke Miller)
Reserve grand champion milking shorthorn
Not sold — going to state fair
Grand champion Ayrshire
Not sold — going to state fair
Reserve grand champion Ayrshire
Sold for $2,800 NEW RECORD
2018 & 2019 $1,900Previous record
Owned by: Ryan Blosser
Buyers: Family & Friends of Ryan Blosser; (Jet Technologies, Inc., DVMS, Interra Credit Union, Richmond’s Feed Services, BMF Transport & Excavating, Tam Naquin Auto Group, Ayrlyn Ayrshires, Marc, Angie & Brenden Blosser, Family & Friends of Ryan Blosser, Maurie & Dawn Kline)
Grand champion Guernsey
Sold for $6,000 NEW RECORD
2015 = $4,000 Previous record
Owned by: Supporters of Morgan Weddell
Buyers: Supporters of Morgan Weddell; (Lake City Bank, Troyer Carpet, Wellington & Weddell Eye Care, Base Metals Group, Gleason Industrial Products, Madison Street Co., Bradd & Kelsey Weddell, Kronk Farms, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Clinton Center Feed, DVMS, Dr. Hank Keller, Interra Credit Union, Kaeb Sales & Service, Yellow Creek Gravel, Legacy Home Furniture, Maurie Kline, Dr. G.W. Snider, Wakarusa Nutritional, Michigan Milk Producers Association, Farm Credit Services M & H Rentals)
Reserve champion Guernsey
Sold for $2,500
2017 = 2,500 Record
Owned by: Bryce Weaver
Buyers: Friends and Family of Bryce Weaver; (Burnell Weaver/Yellow Creek Gravel, DVMS, Kaeb Sales, Dr. Snider, Interra, Julia Kennell, Golden Oak Jerseys, Becks, Cornerstone Ag Management, WNS Wakarusa Nutritional, Hoover Feed, Yoder Oil (Elkhart), Ceres, Hoover Lumber, Todd & Tina Mast, Lyle & Carla Weaver, Wieland Designs, Becks Hybrids)
Grand champion Holstein
Sold for $3,000
2015 = $8,350 Record
Owned by: Kamryn Miller
Buyers: Friends & Family of Kamryn Miller; (Steve Schrock Excavating, Del & Geneva Miller, Elvin & Marlene Delagrange, Joe & Anne Rose Lederman – Elevation Park Model Company, ADM – Clinton Center Feed, DVMS, Eric & Stephanie Stults, Clinton Center Feed, Ed’s Supply, Chris & Tami Stout, The Post Family, Dana Bontrager Excavating, Brian & Brooke Miller)
Reserve grand champion Holstein
Not sold — going to state fair
Grand champion Jersey
Sold for $3,700
2011 = $5,400 Record
Owned by: Abigail Gordon
Buyers: Friends & Family of Abigail Gordon; (Jo Ward Selman, Leon & Belva Horn, Dana & Sherry Krull, John Warren & Lisa Rostvold, Phil & Mary Gordon, Grossnickle Eye Center, Inc. DVMS, Doug & Jeannie Schrock, Millersburg Animal Clinic, Clinton Center Feed, ADM, Post Family, Anonymous, Farm Grain Flowers, Nextremity Solutions, Josh & Jenny Gordon)
Reserve grand champion Jersey
Not sold — going to state fair
Grand champion brown Swiss
Not sold — going to state fair
Reserve champion brown Swiss
Sold for $2,500
2015 = $4,500 Record
Owned by: Mable Post
Buyers: Friends & Family of Mable Post; (Friends & Family of Mable Post, Clinton Center Feed/ADM, Clinton Center Feed, Dan & Kathy Seltenright, Jim & Rachel Vallance, Millersburg Animal Clinic
SWINE AUCTION
Total Swine Sold =191
1996 = 441 Record
Total Dollars Raised = $253,764.36
2017 = $339,447.79 Record
Grand champion barrow
Sold for $59 per pound
2019 = $75 per pound Record
Total pounds: 259
Total Sale Price: $15,281
Owned by: Macy Lengacher
Buyers: Friends & Family of Macy Lengacher; (Jody & Tara Lengacher, J & N Stone Inc., Wholesome Grain Solutions, Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Larry & Linda Thompson, Joe Bonacorsi, Nelson’s, Interra Credit Union, Jack & Nadine Lengacher, Jamie & Jolinda Lengacher, Kraig & Nicki Resler, Hometown Hog Feed, Jason & Amanda Evers, John & Jane Leavitt, Topping Dental Group, Andy & Billie Roeder, Austin & April Sanders, Bruce & Shelly Sanders, Goshen Health, Dr. Jody & Megan Neer, Trent & Cindy Hostetler, Tim & Missy Risser, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop Family, Edward Jones – Brent Bontrager, Steve & LeAnn Bechler, Curt & Shelly Flickinger, Wakarusa Sawmill, R Yoder Construction, Kevin & Tonya Rhodes, Tru Genetics, Wakarusa Chamber, Dr. Jeff Hartzell, Beer & Slabaugh, Dylan Risser, Brent & Shonda Branneman, Tim & Amy Graber, Jeff & Michelle Darling, Lake City Bank, New Paris Telephone)
Reserve grand champion barrow
Sold for $57 per pound NEW RECORD
2016 = $27 per pound Previous Record
Total pounds: 240
Total Sale Price: $13,680
Owned by: Ben Hartzell
Buyers: Friends & Family of Ben Hartzell; (Shipshe Trailers & Fab, Nelson’s, Orthopedics Northeast, Indiana Physical Therapy, Russell & Mary Anderson, Synergy Transport, Tru Genetics, Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Beer & Slabaugh, Andy & Billie Roeder Family, Jim & Linda Hartzell, Jeremy Mast Family, Dr. Robert & Laura Zell, Curt Flickinger Family, Thompson Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home, Jack Cowan Family, Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, Flickinger Farms)
GOAT AUCTION
Total Goats Sold = 123
2019 = 142 Record
Total Dollars Raised = $117,090
2019 = $137,106 Previous Record
Grand champion meat market goat
Sold for $8,250 NEW RECORD
2018 = $5,600 Previous record
Owned by: Drake Risser
Buyers: Friends & Family of Drake & Sage Risser; (Jon & Brenda Gawthrop Family, Hometown Hog Feed, Brent Branneman Family, Grandpa Ed & Grandma Sonja, Curt & Shelley Flickinger, Tara & Jody Lengacher, Jeff Hartzell, Nelsons, Charlie & Andy Roeder, Turtle Top, Tim Graber, Tru Genetics, Thompson Lengacher Funeral Home, Goshen Health, Jody & Megan Neer, Todd Cleveland, Topping Dental, Yoder Carpets, Phil Hahn, Martin Builder, Dylan Risser, Akins Pools, Uncle Steve, & Aunt Mindy Beyler, Grandpa Sam, & Grandma Mary Lu, Steve Shively)
Reserve grand champion meat market goat
Sold for $7,250 NEW RECORD
2013 = $4,000 Previous record
Owned by: Abigail Gall
Buyers: Friends & Family of Abigail Gall; (Goshen Businessmen, First State Insurance, Steve Shively, Turtle Top, Cliff & Rose Boyer, Dowty Farms, Brent & Tonda Carrick, Matt & Soni Morehouse, Rick & Pam Burger, Hawkins Water Tech, Brandon & Tricia Gall & Family, Dana & Stephanie Gall & Family, Scott & Kristen Morehouse & Family, Andy & Cheryl Gall, Marlys Prough & Kara Pounds, Randi & Anita Yoder, Rain Guard, Topping Dental, Bontrager Pools, Larry Schrock, Ryan Thwaits, Hi Tek Seeds, Air Pro, Mark & Diane Kritzman Family, Cody & Ali Wurtzle, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop Family, Cam Boyer, Brett Whitehead Family, Bairle Family, Brent Branneman Family, Marty & Deb Gall, GBG Acres)
Grand champion dairy market goat
Sold for $1,500
2013 = $17,000 Record
Owned by: Tyler Miller
Buyers: Friends & Family of Tyler Miller; (Dawn Birr, Portage Park Animal – Roger Schrock, Creekstone Financial, Yoder Carpet, Richmond Feed, Millersburg Animal Clinic, MA Farms, Jessica & Joslyn Miller, Rasler Family, Interra Credit Union)
Reserve grand champion dairy market goat
Sold for $700
2017 = $9,600 RECORD
Owned by: Austin Miller
Buyers: Ameri-Kart
POULTRY AUCTION
Total Poultry Pens Sold = 229 NEW RECORD
2015 = 195 Previous Record
Total Dollars Raised = $91,900 NEW RECORD
2019 = $60,800 Previous record
Grand champion commercial champion roaster
Sold For $1,150
2019 & 2011 = $1,600
Owned By: Luke Holsopple
Buyers: Friends & Family of Luke Holsopple
Reserve grand champion duck
Sold for $300
2015 = $500
Owned by: Olivia Hart
Buyer: Turtle Top & Associates
Reserve grand champion broiler
Sold For $1,100 NEW RECORD
2017 = $900 Previous record
Owned by: Makenna Miller
Buyer: KLT Realty
Champion hen turkey
Sold for: $400
2013 = $1,000
Owned by: MaKenna Miller
Buyer: Hawkins Water Teach Inc.
Champion tom turkey
Sold for: $500
2018 = $1,100 Record
Owned by: Tyler Miller
Buyer: Elkhart Moving & Storage
Champion goose
Sold for: $600
2012 = $600 Record
Owned by: Ian Calkins
Buyer: Doug & Jeanine Schrock
