4-H auction

Elkhart County 4-H member Lauren Troyer, of Syracuse, presents her rabbit during Friday's 4-H Livestock Auction.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — The money raised by 4-H'ers through the auction of their animals at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair exceeded the 2019 total.

Numbers released by the fair's staff from Friday's auction show $1,224,104.31 was spent by 4-H supporters to purchase the animals. In 2019, the last time a full fair was held, $1,145,599.09 was raised. During last year's virtual auction following the Elkhart County 4-H Showcase, which consisted of limited animal events to replace competition in the canceled fair, $525,184.50 was raised.

The results from the auction include:

AUCTION RESULTS

Summary of the 1 4-H livestock auction totals by year.

Total Dollars Raised in 2021: $1,224,104.31

2020 = $525,184.50

2019 = $1,145,599.09

2018 = $1,203,659.20

2017 = $1,166,064.96

2016 = $1,153,487.28

2015 = $1,290,596.20 Record

2014 = $1,160,342.28

2013 = $1,042,127.60

2012 = $931,871.94

2011 = $964,127.20

2010 = $870,031.33

2009 = $770,395.75

2008 = $845,155

2007 = $941.983

2006 = $839,220

2005 = $852,807

2004 = $752,045

2003 = $667,626

2002 = $594,426

2001 = $651,962

2000 = $587,261

1999 = $501,394

1998 = $489,827

1997 = $450,194

1996 = $388,573

1995 = $386,717

BEEF AUCTION

Total Beef Animals Sold: 89

1976 = 217 Record

Total Dollars Raised: $373,324.50

2015 = $387,108.65 Record

Grand champion

Sold for $13 per pound

2010 = $15.75 per pound Record

Total pounds = 1,315

Total Sale Price: $17,095.00

Owned by: Ryne Flickinger

Buyers: Friends of Ryne Flickinger; (Grandma Siebert, Millmark Enterprises, Henschen Oil, Wakarusa Heavy Equipment, J & N Stone, Tim & Zach Klotz, Joe’s Gyros, John & Carla Wisler, Monte & Charlene Flowers Family, Jack & Sally Hess, Matt Schwartz – Edward Jones, Southwest Welding, Gene & Carol Henschen, K & M Concessions – Dr. Vegetable, Bodacious Concessions, Goshen Health, R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee Family Eyecare, Kevin & Tonya Rhodes, Collin’s Lawn Maintenance, Wakarusa Chamber, Interra Credit Union, Dr. Jeff Hartzell Family, Tim & Missy Risser Family, McCormick Motors, Troy Wuthrich Family, Nelson’s, Jody & Tara Lengacher, Martin Brothers Contracting, Hoover Lumber & Coal, Schwartz Electric, Jason, Brit & Miles Nine, Flickinger Farms, L.J. Wagner Home Interiors, Hometown Hog Feed, Tom & Jan Metzler, Chad & Amy Flickinger, Pro It, TiMar Construction, Patrick Industries, Missy & Daniel White, Zahner Farms, Glen’s Tire, Shipshewana Auction, Andy & Billie Roeder, Turtle Top, Madeline & Morgan Gawthrop, The Pretzel Wagon, The Best Around, Nedderman’s Steak Tips, ADT Farm – Gary & Patti Kauffman, Deatsman Grain Farm, Brian & Janelle Deatsman Family, Thompson, Lengacher, & Yoder Funeral Home, Martin’s Custom Butchering, Marlin Lambright, New Paris Telephone)

Reserve grand champion

Sold for $12 per pound

2008 = $15.50 per pound Record

Total pounds = 1,335

Total Sale Price $16,020

Owned by: Alexis Hess

Buyers: Family & Friends of Lexy & Avery Hess; (Monte Flowers, Thompson & Lengacher Funeral Home, Darin Miller, Elkhart County Cattleman’s Association, Rick & Jill Erb, Hahn Auctioneers, Nelsons, Dad & Mom, Melissa White & Dani, Team Construction, R. Yoder Construction, Swartz Electric, Henschen Oil, Ceres, Hometown Feed, Liberty Bell Farms, Cathy’s Kitchen, Mark Kritzman, Site Specific Management, ADT Farms, Jeff & Kelly Lorenz, Progression Ag, Bontrager Pools, Silvius Insurance, Joe Gyros, Jen & Kayla Christofeno, Josh & Marissa, Jeff & Beth Fervida, Rochester Sale Barn, Phil & Susan Trippel, Carol Hess, Rieth Rohrer Funeral Home, Agri Flight, Sunrise Orchards, Tom & Maureen Kercher, Gretchen Lund, Stoltzfus – Prairie Dairy Farms, S & S Auto, Todd Clark, George Family Farms, Keeling Simmentals, Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, Jason & Britt Nine)

LAMB AUCTION

TOTAL LAMBS SOLD = 127

1998 = 210 Record

TOTAL DOLLARS RAISED = $135,019.25 NEW RECORD

2019 = $131,668.36 Previous Record

GRAND CHAMPION – SINGLE MARKET LAMB

Sold for $23 per pound

2007 = $105 per pound Record

Weight 138 pounds, for a total sale price of $3,174.00

Owned by: Brandon Lehman

Buyers: Friends of Brandon Lehman; (Agronomic Solutions LLC, Topeka Seed & Stove, Millersburg Animal Clinic, Mishler Club Lambs, Matt & Dawn Ernsberger, Terry & Melody Ernsberger, Rain Guard Guttering, Farm Credit Mid-America, Interra Credit Union)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE MARKET LAMB

Sold for $20 per pound

2019 $75 per pound Record

Weight 126 pounds, for a total sale price of $2,520

Owned by: Darin Lehman

Buyers: Friends of Darin Lehman; (Agronomic Solutions LLC, Topeka Seed & Stove, Millersburg Animal Clinic, Genesis Show Lambs, Matt & Dawn Ernsberger, Terry & Melody Ernsberger, Farm Credit Mid-America, Interra Credit Union)

GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF TWO MARKET LAMBS

Sold for $11 per pound

2005 $26 per pound Record

Weight 248 pounds, for a total sale price of $2,728

Owned by: Kylee Sark

Buyers: Supporters of Kylee Sark; (Jeff Hartzell, Doug & Ryan Thwaits, New Paris Boosters, Larry & Kay Schrock, Larry & Linda Moorman, Sorg Dodge – Randy/Toby Sorg, Kenneth Jones)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF TWO MARKET LAMBS

Sold for $15 per pound

2006 $26 per pound Record

Weight 211 pounds, for a total sale price of $3,165

Owned by: Owen Morehouse

Buyers: Friends & Family of Owen Morehouse; (Matt & Soni Morehouse, John & Pam Kirkdorffer, Morehouse Grain Farms, Randy Beer/Pioneer Seed, Brent & Tonda Carrick, John Jennings Insurance – Chad Bailey, Genesis Show Lambs – Lonnie Bontrager, Kyle Carrick Family, Turtle Top, First State Bank, Ceres, Brett Whitehead Family, New Paris/Benton Boosters, Andy & Cheryl Gall, Brian Wuthrich, First State Insurance, Goshen Businessmen

RABBIT AUCTION

TOTAL RABBIT PENS SOLD = 84

2005 & 2012 (record tied) = 124 Record

TOTAL DOLLARS RAISED = $42,650 NEW RECORD

2018 = $41,400 Previous Record

Grand champion meat pen

Sold for $1,650 NEW RECORD

2016 = $1,250 Previous record

Owned by: Hadassah Claar

Buyers: Friends and Family of Hadassah Claar; (Anonymous, James Reynolds, Yoder Carpets, Ora Miller, Jeff Irvin, Ira Diener, Tina’s Studio’s, Jon Irvin, Kuhn Medical Clinic, Aaron Barden, Kantz Family, Claar Family)

Reserve champion meat pen

Sold for $750

2017 = $850 Previous Record

Owned by: Natalie Yoder

Buyers: Millersburg Animal Clinic

DAIRY FEEDER CALF AUCTION

Total Calves Sold: 125

2007 = 255 Record

Total Dollars Raised: $186,856.20

2015 = $270,785.65 Record

Grand champion

Sold for $8

2015 = $30 Record

Total Pounds: 510

Total Sale Price: $4,080

Owned by: MaKayla Kingdon

Buyers: Friends & Family of MaKayla Kingdon; (Ozinga, Ceres, Trent Hostetler, Mike & Becky Lee, Hoover Feeds, Kingwood Group, Stutzman Power Equipment, Lydell Troyer, Goshen Health, Redline Equipment, Tom Coy & Family, Friends and Family of MaKayla Kingdon)

Reserve grand champion

Sold for $20 NEW RECORD

2016 = $17 Previous Record

Total Pounds: 392

Total Sale Price: $7,840

Owner: Kylin Wuthrich

Buyers: Friends of Kylin Wuthrich; (Ryan & Ashley Smith, Mark & Janelys Taylor, Vernon & Jan Furrer, Lippert Components, Richloom, Troy Wuthrich Family, Bio Town Ag, Hahn Auction, Joe’s Gyros, Stan and Linda Wuthrich, Randy Beer – Pioneer Seed, Brian Wuthrich, Bennington Marine, Tony Portolese

MILK AUCTION

Total Gallons of Milk Sold: 7

Total Dollars Raised: $23,500

2015 = $26,750.00 Record

Grand champion milking shorthorn

Sold for $3,000 NEW RECORD

2019 = $1,240.00 Previous record

Owned by: Nicole Miller

Buyers: Friends & Family of Nicole Miller; (Steve Schrock Excavating, Del & Geneva Miller, Elvin & Marlene Delagrange, Joel & Anne Rose Lederman – Elevation Park Model Company, ADM-Clinton Center Feed, DVMS, Eric & Stephanie Stults, Clinton Center Feed, Ed’s Supply, Chris & Tami Stout, The Post Family, Dana Bontrager Excavating, Brian & Brooke Miller)

Reserve grand champion milking shorthorn

Not sold — going to state fair

Grand champion Ayrshire

Not sold — going to state fair

Reserve grand champion Ayrshire

Sold for $2,800 NEW RECORD

2018 & 2019 $1,900Previous record

Owned by: Ryan Blosser

Buyers: Family & Friends of Ryan Blosser; (Jet Technologies, Inc., DVMS, Interra Credit Union, Richmond’s Feed Services, BMF Transport & Excavating, Tam Naquin Auto Group, Ayrlyn Ayrshires, Marc, Angie & Brenden Blosser, Family & Friends of Ryan Blosser, Maurie & Dawn Kline)

Grand champion Guernsey

Sold for $6,000 NEW RECORD

2015 = $4,000 Previous record

Owned by: Supporters of Morgan Weddell

Buyers: Supporters of Morgan Weddell; (Lake City Bank, Troyer Carpet, Wellington & Weddell Eye Care, Base Metals Group, Gleason Industrial Products, Madison Street Co., Bradd & Kelsey Weddell, Kronk Farms, ADM/Clinton Center Feed, Clinton Center Feed, DVMS, Dr. Hank Keller, Interra Credit Union, Kaeb Sales & Service, Yellow Creek Gravel, Legacy Home Furniture, Maurie Kline, Dr. G.W. Snider, Wakarusa Nutritional, Michigan Milk Producers Association, Farm Credit Services M & H Rentals)

Reserve champion Guernsey

Sold for $2,500

2017 = 2,500 Record

Owned by: Bryce Weaver

Buyers: Friends and Family of Bryce Weaver; (Burnell Weaver/Yellow Creek Gravel, DVMS, Kaeb Sales, Dr. Snider, Interra, Julia Kennell, Golden Oak Jerseys, Becks, Cornerstone Ag Management, WNS Wakarusa Nutritional, Hoover Feed, Yoder Oil (Elkhart), Ceres, Hoover Lumber, Todd & Tina Mast, Lyle & Carla Weaver, Wieland Designs, Becks Hybrids)

Grand champion Holstein

Sold for $3,000

2015 = $8,350 Record

Owned by: Kamryn Miller

Buyers: Friends & Family of Kamryn Miller; (Steve Schrock Excavating, Del & Geneva Miller, Elvin & Marlene Delagrange, Joe & Anne Rose Lederman – Elevation Park Model Company, ADM – Clinton Center Feed, DVMS, Eric & Stephanie Stults, Clinton Center Feed, Ed’s Supply, Chris & Tami Stout, The Post Family, Dana Bontrager Excavating, Brian & Brooke Miller)

Reserve grand champion Holstein

Not sold — going to state fair

Grand champion Jersey

Sold for $3,700

2011 = $5,400 Record

Owned by: Abigail Gordon

Buyers: Friends & Family of Abigail Gordon; (Jo Ward Selman, Leon & Belva Horn, Dana & Sherry Krull, John Warren & Lisa Rostvold, Phil & Mary Gordon, Grossnickle Eye Center, Inc. DVMS, Doug & Jeannie Schrock, Millersburg Animal Clinic, Clinton Center Feed, ADM, Post Family, Anonymous, Farm Grain Flowers, Nextremity Solutions, Josh & Jenny Gordon)

Reserve grand champion Jersey

Not sold — going to state fair

Grand champion brown Swiss

Not sold — going to state fair

Reserve champion brown Swiss

Sold for $2,500

2015 = $4,500 Record

Owned by: Mable Post

Buyers: Friends & Family of Mable Post; (Friends & Family of Mable Post, Clinton Center Feed/ADM, Clinton Center Feed, Dan & Kathy Seltenright, Jim & Rachel Vallance, Millersburg Animal Clinic

SWINE AUCTION

Total Swine Sold =191

1996 = 441 Record

Total Dollars Raised = $253,764.36

2017 = $339,447.79 Record

Grand champion barrow

Sold for $59 per pound

2019 = $75 per pound Record

Total pounds: 259

Total Sale Price: $15,281

Owned by: Macy Lengacher

Buyers: Friends & Family of Macy Lengacher; (Jody & Tara Lengacher, J & N Stone Inc., Wholesome Grain Solutions, Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Larry & Linda Thompson, Joe Bonacorsi, Nelson’s, Interra Credit Union, Jack & Nadine Lengacher, Jamie & Jolinda Lengacher, Kraig & Nicki Resler, Hometown Hog Feed, Jason & Amanda Evers, John & Jane Leavitt, Topping Dental Group, Andy & Billie Roeder, Austin & April Sanders, Bruce & Shelly Sanders, Goshen Health, Dr. Jody & Megan Neer, Trent & Cindy Hostetler, Tim & Missy Risser, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop Family, Edward Jones – Brent Bontrager, Steve & LeAnn Bechler, Curt & Shelly Flickinger, Wakarusa Sawmill, R Yoder Construction, Kevin & Tonya Rhodes, Tru Genetics, Wakarusa Chamber, Dr. Jeff Hartzell, Beer & Slabaugh, Dylan Risser, Brent & Shonda Branneman, Tim & Amy Graber, Jeff & Michelle Darling, Lake City Bank, New Paris Telephone)

Reserve grand champion barrow

Sold for $57 per pound NEW RECORD

2016 = $27 per pound Previous Record

Total pounds: 240

Total Sale Price: $13,680

Owned by: Ben Hartzell

Buyers: Friends & Family of Ben Hartzell; (Shipshe Trailers & Fab, Nelson’s, Orthopedics Northeast, Indiana Physical Therapy, Russell & Mary Anderson, Synergy Transport, Tru Genetics, Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Beer & Slabaugh, Andy & Billie Roeder Family, Jim & Linda Hartzell, Jeremy Mast Family, Dr. Robert & Laura Zell, Curt Flickinger Family, Thompson Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home, Jack Cowan Family, Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, Flickinger Farms)

GOAT AUCTION

Total Goats Sold = 123

2019 = 142 Record

Total Dollars Raised = $117,090

2019 = $137,106 Previous Record

Grand champion meat market goat

Sold for $8,250 NEW RECORD

2018 = $5,600 Previous record

Owned by: Drake Risser

Buyers: Friends & Family of Drake & Sage Risser; (Jon & Brenda Gawthrop Family, Hometown Hog Feed, Brent Branneman Family, Grandpa Ed & Grandma Sonja, Curt & Shelley Flickinger, Tara & Jody Lengacher, Jeff Hartzell, Nelsons, Charlie & Andy Roeder, Turtle Top, Tim Graber, Tru Genetics, Thompson Lengacher Funeral Home, Goshen Health, Jody & Megan Neer, Todd Cleveland, Topping Dental, Yoder Carpets, Phil Hahn, Martin Builder, Dylan Risser, Akins Pools, Uncle Steve, & Aunt Mindy Beyler, Grandpa Sam, & Grandma Mary Lu, Steve Shively)

Reserve grand champion meat market goat

Sold for $7,250 NEW RECORD

2013 = $4,000 Previous record

Owned by: Abigail Gall

Buyers: Friends & Family of Abigail Gall; (Goshen Businessmen, First State Insurance, Steve Shively, Turtle Top, Cliff & Rose Boyer, Dowty Farms, Brent & Tonda Carrick, Matt & Soni Morehouse, Rick & Pam Burger, Hawkins Water Tech, Brandon & Tricia Gall & Family, Dana & Stephanie Gall & Family, Scott & Kristen Morehouse & Family, Andy & Cheryl Gall, Marlys Prough & Kara Pounds, Randi & Anita Yoder, Rain Guard, Topping Dental, Bontrager Pools, Larry Schrock, Ryan Thwaits, Hi Tek Seeds, Air Pro, Mark & Diane Kritzman Family, Cody & Ali Wurtzle, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop Family, Cam Boyer, Brett Whitehead Family, Bairle Family, Brent Branneman Family, Marty & Deb Gall, GBG Acres)

Grand champion dairy market goat

Sold for $1,500

2013 = $17,000 Record

Owned by: Tyler Miller

Buyers: Friends & Family of Tyler Miller; (Dawn Birr, Portage Park Animal – Roger Schrock, Creekstone Financial, Yoder Carpet, Richmond Feed, Millersburg Animal Clinic, MA Farms, Jessica & Joslyn Miller, Rasler Family, Interra Credit Union)

Reserve grand champion dairy market goat

Sold for $700

2017 = $9,600 RECORD

Owned by: Austin Miller

Buyers: Ameri-Kart

POULTRY AUCTION

Total Poultry Pens Sold = 229 NEW RECORD

2015 = 195 Previous Record

Total Dollars Raised = $91,900 NEW RECORD

2019 = $60,800 Previous record

Grand champion commercial champion roaster

Sold For $1,150

2019 & 2011 = $1,600

Owned By: Luke Holsopple

Buyers: Friends & Family of Luke Holsopple

Reserve grand champion duck

Sold for $300

2015 = $500

Owned by: Olivia Hart

Buyer: Turtle Top & Associates

Reserve grand champion broiler

Sold For $1,100 NEW RECORD

2017 = $900 Previous record

Owned by: Makenna Miller

Buyer: KLT Realty

Champion hen turkey

Sold for: $400

2013 = $1,000

Owned by: MaKenna Miller

Buyer: Hawkins Water Teach Inc.

Champion tom turkey

Sold for: $500

2018 = $1,100 Record

Owned by: Tyler Miller

Buyer: Elkhart Moving & Storage

Champion goose

Sold for: $600

2012 = $600 Record

Owned by: Ian Calkins

Buyer: Doug & Jeanine Schrock

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you