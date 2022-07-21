GOSHEN — Safety is a priority for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, said Director of Safety and Security at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Jason Wogoman.
“The biggest thing is if you see something, say something," Wogoman said. "Our number one priority is to keep the public safe.”
Wogoman added that security will be increased this year but said he can’t offer information as to how, because of safety. The Elkhart County 4-H Fair board works with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, who partners with other local law enforcement and even contracts a private security detail to ensure there’s enough manpower. The ECSO is also involved in implementing safety needs alongside the fair board.
ECSO Captain Brian Holloman, of the Patrol Division, commented on the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 23 ruling regarding the right to carry firearms in public places.
“People have to understand that the fairgrounds is private property so they’re not entitled by law to carry their weapon there,” he explained, reminding fairgoers that weapons are not permitted on the fairgrounds.
As a reminder, they’ve placed additional signage throughout regarding weapons on private property.
“Law enforcement are the only ones that can carry weapons as far as firearms are concerned,” he said.
Overall, though, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair doesn’t pose any other particularly major threats to the community than any other large-scale event in the region.
“Honestly since… decades ago, we have never had to use our firearms at the fairgrounds,” he added. “Every year there are people that go in cuffs but that's the world and society we live in but I hope to never have that day.”
As a community event that encourages all walks of life local and from far away, Holloman just reminds visitors to “be smart and respectful, and you’ll have no problems.”
“We know gangs exist in our communities but as long as they’re not out flaunting colors, throwing signs, it’s ‘come out, have a good time, let everybody have a good time and then go home,’" he said. "Even from that perspective, our general first stance is to ask first. Whether it’s colors, smoking, vaping… it’s always ‘ask first.’”
Medical emergencies and lost children are far more prominent concerns when it comes to safety and security at the fairgrounds and there are protocols in place to address those situations as well.
Wogoman said always start out by calling 9-1-1.
“That will alert the officers that are there and we also have camera that are there,” he explained.
He said the longest he can recall a child missing for was 15 minutes, and if a child is found after law enforcement is called, let them know, so they don’t keep looking.
“You may have an officer that comes to make sure anyways that is your child,” he added. “Even an adult, if you have an adult with Alzheimer's with you, don’t be afraid to call 9-1-1 and say, ‘I have a lost parent with me, here’s their description, here’s the last time I saw them…’”
“As a whole, for the most part it’s about the biggest thing we deal with are lost children and again, we’ve never had one that we haven’t reunited with the parents,” he added.
With the upcoming week’s forecasted heat, both Holloman and Wogoman encourage fairgoers to stay hydrated.
“We have paramedics on site all the time,” Wogoman said. “We want them to call 9-1-1. We have a designated dispatcher through the county all the time so they can get whoever they need there as quickly as they can.”
Large bags are still allowed, although Wogoman said the board is asking to use small, clear bags if it’s an option. In future years, there may be a change to bag policies.
“If they see something that looks suspicious call 9-1-1,” he added. “If you find a suspicious package or see someone that looks suspicious, say something to someone with a fair shirt on or an officer or call 9-1-1.”