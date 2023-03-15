BENTON — Fairfield High School's Varsity Winter Guard has qualified to compete at IHSCGA State Finals in Class A.
The Fairfield Varsity Winter Guard competed in contests at Bishop Dwenger, Snider, Anderson, Goshen and Carroll. They competed in a national guard circuit known as, WGI, at Avon and advanced to finals the following Sunday. The Varsity Guard then competed in state prelims at Hamilton Southeastern, advancing them to semi finals at Franklin Central. After a semi-finals performance on March 11, they earned a spot to perform in state finals.
Their show title is "Sailboat," a depiction of the loneliness one can feel in the "sea of life" and somehow finding a way back home to dockside. The group consists of 14 members and staff includes Jen Buckholz and Melissa Shull.
Guard Director Jen Buckholz said, "What a ride this has been! These members have performed their hearts out day in and out, not only in our rehearsal spaces, but on many other gym floors. To witness it is unforgettable and surreal; to see such strength and beauty in the talents we're seeing and the story they're telling. We're beyond blessed to have an opportunity to perform at state finals and would like to thank everyone that's helped this group get this far."
The Fairfield Varsity Guard will take the floor at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Center Grove High School.