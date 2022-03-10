GOSHEN — The Fairfield Community Schools Board of Trustees approved Carrie Cannon as their new superintendent during their Thursday night meeting.
“Dr. Cannon brings her own unique blend of energy, enthusiasm and experience to Fairfield schools," President of the Fairfield Community School Board Marilee Keim read from a letter written by the board. "Her knowledge of our schools and her understanding of our culture was apparent in our conversations. Her visionary approach will serve our school community for years to come […] We are excited for the era of Superintendent Carrie Cannon to begin and we are thrilled to be along for the ride."
Cannon, New Prairie, said she’s been longing to bring her 11 years of in-school administrative expertise to a new district.
“I believe my servant leadership style will align well to the values of Fairfield Community Schools,” Cannon said. “I was impressed with the school board from day one starting the interview process. Their commitment listening to the community and staff on what characteristics they wanted from their next superintendent showed strong discernment. What the community and staff were seeking were the exact qualities I was pursuing in a school superintendent position. I wanted to serve in a school district where relationships matter and community involvement is pillared with meaningful participation to improve the wellbeing of students.”
A native of Bremen, Cannon has served as an educator in Concord Community Schools and South Bend Community Schools, where she taught for a total of 11 years, before serving 11 years as as assistant superintendent and director of curriculum at New Prairie United School Corporation.
Cannon said she had been searching for a career change in a district that fell in line with her own values, such as New Prairie and Fairfield did.
“My heart was seeking to serve in a school district that has strong values, community pride, and similar to school corporations that I have served and grew up in,” she said.
A nonchalant high schooler, skating by on C’s at best, Cannon said she learned to love education thanks to a Bremen High School teacher, Jeff Jankowski, who helped her change the way she viewed school, so much so that Cannon herself decided to follow in his footsteps. She knew then that she wanted to be a change for other students and felt the calling to become a teacher.
She graduated from Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education with a 6th-9th Science Endorsement, and later received a Master of General Education from Indiana Wesleyan University and a PhD in Education with a specialization in Curriculum and Instruction from Capella University.
Cannon has worked as an adjunct professor position at Bethel University working with senior education students to help them prepare them for classroom management. While working for Bethel College, Cannon also became a mother of four and began seeking out a teaching position that would allow her better work-life balance while she raised her family.
This year, all four of her children will be in high school at New Prairie.
“The last couple of years I’ve been yearning for another school district,” she said. “My heart is with rural communities and I’ve been very picky, because I wanted to go where my heart is leaning and bring my characteristics to the table. I have a lot of high expectations, but a lot of the things [I and the administration of Fairfield] talked about, I just really feel my heart is aligned to this position.”
Cannon will replace Fairfield Community School’s interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly officially April 11, following spring break.
“I think the biggest thing is establishing relationships," she said. "The staff here has done a phenomenal job navigating all the staffing changes here over the last five years and I want to keep that going and support whatever their needs are and the first thing I need to do is establish trust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.