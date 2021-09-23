GOSHEN — The Fairfield School Board will meet in a special public session and privately Monday.
Fairfield announced the meetings Thursday.
The executive session, which is not open to the public, will take place at 4 p.m. at the Administration Office.
The particular code cited as the reason for the executive session is IC 5-14-1.5-6.1 (6B).
It reads:
"6) With respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction:
(B) to discuss, before a determination, the individual's status as an employee, a student, or an independent contractor who is:
(i) a physician; or
(ii) a school bus driver."
Fairfield Community Schools will then conduct a special board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Administration Office.
The notice also noted that "consideration of the Fairfield Community Schools COVID Policy will not be on the agenda as previously announced. The Governor’s executive order expires September 30th and changes, if any, will be considered after that date."
