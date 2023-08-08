GOSHEN — It’s a fair in the field — Fairfield Community Schools’ new sports complex, that is.
The district is holding a carnival, of sorts, to celebrate the softball, baseball, and tennis fields constructed over the last year.
Mike Deak, Administrative Assistant for Fairfield Community Schools, said the teams have been playing on the fields since the springtime, but due to the wild weather conditions over the spring and summertime, the district elected to wait to present them to the public.
“The baseball field and the softball fields were both pretty old and we were looking to get something more sustainable so we went with the turf fields,” Deak explained.
Cracks in the tennis field also made the repairs on that field necessary as well. In the process, the district was able to increase the number of courts from six to 10, so now they can host sectional and regional tournaments.
Fair in the Field at the new complex will be from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, celebrating the new athletic arenas on the east side of the campus.
At 6 p.m., the official dedication will take place on the baseball field with the Fairfield administration and community supporters. The event and the fair free for all, with a bounce house, petting zoo, emergency services touch-a-truck, cornhole tournament, softball tournament and more. Food trucks (which do cost) will also be on site bringing a variety of flavors and local flare to the celebration.