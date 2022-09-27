GOSHEN — Fairfield Community Schools swore in Skyler Garner on Tuesday as chief of police for the district’s new police department.
Garner, a native of New Paris, was a student of Fairfield Community Schools and has students in the district. He most recently served with the Nappanee Police Department for five years as the school resource officer for Wa-Nee Community Schools.
“Up until this (opportunity) came, I would have told you that I would retire from Nappanee police and I would retire in that school resource officer position,” he said. “It is the best job ever.”
Garner admitted he had a passion for Wa-Nee Community Schools and for his fellow officers at the Nappanee Police Department, but called Fairfield Community Schools “home.”
“It’s a difficult decision to leave somewhere that you’re so happy,” he said. “… You can have all of these things that tell you why you should stay where you’re at but it only took my two daughters to say ‘I’m going to go to Fairfield,’” Garner said. “I’m invested in this school corporation. It’s home.”
In fact, board president Marilee Keim had Garner as a student when she was a civics, government and economics teacher years ago.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” she said. “This is an emotional day for me.”
Staffing difficulties that have affected the general public recently haven’t evaded Fairfield Community Schools, district superintendent Carrie Cannon explained. Historically, the district has employed the services of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department to staff its SRO position, but with difficulty scheduling through staffing shortfall, districts that are still using the county to supply SROs can risk getting left behind.
“We’ve decided to own that narrative and make sure that we can supply someone full-time all the time and not have to worry about competing with hours or something else with the police department,” Cannon said.
Following in the footsteps of Northridge, Concord and Baugo, Cannon said the district felt it was the best solution for the community. Fairfield initially decided to follow through on the process of developing the department during a special Aug. 25 board meeting and officially established the department during Tuesday’s meeting. Garner is ready to meet his new position head on.
“What’s great is that I was able to learn so much through my time with Wa-Nee, to really kind of hone the skills of what a resource officer is,” Garner said. “It’s so much more than just a police officer. You’re in there to make relationships with these kids, to actually become a positive part of their life.”
He’s looking forward to developing those relationships with new families and students, but with that comes the challenge of implementing his own department.
“We are starting a police department from nothing,” he explained. “Most officers when you go to work at a police department, it’s been established since the municipality was created. I’m coming in with something that’s brand new.”
Finding a workspace, a police vehicle, and gathering gear such as a duty belt and uniform, are just some pieces of the puzzle he will need to put together, which also includes paperwork and creating a daily schedule.
“It’s everything you don’t think about when you go to that new department and they just hand you your stuff,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of work at the beginning, building that foundation for what the Fairfield Police Department will be, but I think down the road, I really hope the community realizes this was a good decision.”
As the only person in the newly Fairfield Community Schools Police Department, Garner said his job “starts with building relationships.
“It’s being in the hallways, greeting kids, going into classrooms and explaining why there’s a cop in their school and explaining to them that I’m not here to get them in trouble,” he said. “You’re not just a school officer — you’re a resource. You’re here to help these kids, to make their life better, you hope, and to help them through difficult things. You get to be a counselor, a mentor, you get to do all those things and that starts right away. All the other things will be second to helping the kids.”
Garner officially begins as the Fairfield Community School’s Police Department’s chief of police next week, but he’ll also be on-site at homecoming on Friday.