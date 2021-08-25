GOSHEN — As a video circulates through social media, in which a group of teenagers unload racist comments, the Fairfield Community Schools superintendent said administrators are “investigating and responding” to the situation as a top priority.
The video was apparently posted to Snapchat first and has since been shared on that platform and sites such as Facebook and TikTok, accompanied by comments of outrage by those who viewed it. The clip shows six white teens around a cafeteria table, purportedly at Fairfield Jr./Sr. High School. Of them, four make explicitly racist statements or use slurs. A fifth student appears to use a profane street slang aimed at police, while a sixth shakes his head and tells the camera he’s not racist.
First names of most of the teens in the video are spoken aloud during the recording, but their identities have not been confirmed by school officials. Administrators also did not confirm to The Goshen News, when asked, whether any disciplinary action against the students has been taken in this case.
In an emailed statement, Fairfield Superintendent Randy Zimmerly said administrators received a copy of the video late Monday afternoon. He described the comments as “racial, hurtful and grossly inappropriate.”
Zimmerly said the district has put the “highest priority and attention” on investigating and responding to the situation.
“We deeply regret the negative impact of this video on our students, community and groups targeted in the video,” Zimmerly said in the email. “Our greatest desire and expectations are always to have Fairfield Community Schools be a safe, welcoming and threat-free environment for all of our students.”
Zimmerly also noted the school system’s responses to situations involving students aren’t always as transparent or rapid as residents would like. He asked for “patience and understanding” while the issue is addressed.
Fairfield Community Schools board members Marilee Keim, Sarah Elledge and Aaron Rink on Wednesday declined to comment by referring to Zimmerly’s statement.
The district has a small number of minority students, according to 2021 data from the Indiana Department of Education. Of the 2,173 students, 1,967 are listed as white, 16 as Black, five as Asian, three as American Indians and 48 as multi-racial.
Zimmerly said he intends for a broader and interactive discussion to be held at a later date as a way to help address the content of the video and how it affects the community.
The Goshen News is not sharing the video on its website or social media outlets due to the nature of the content.
