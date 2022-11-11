GOSHEN — A musical celebration and auction will benefit all of Fairfield Community School’s performing arts programs Saturday. The benefit auction will take place at Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School’s gymnasium. It is Elkhart County’s longest-running benefit auction, having started at New Paris High School in the 1950s.
For the past five years, the music booster benefit auction has raised over $35,000 toward keeping the cost of band, choir, percussion, jazz, winter guard and other performing arts programs affordable for families.
The Fairfield Music Boosters Benefit Auction begins with a pancake and sausage at 7 a.m., and the live auction begins at 8 a.m. The silent auction tables with several tables and items featured, ongoing throughout the day, or offer up the Buy-It-Out price to purchase without bidding. Cash, credit, and check purchase options are available. There will also be timed auctions throughout the day. To view the high-demand items ahead of the auction, visit https://tinyurl.com/ye22s5n5. Absentee bidding is also available by contacting 260-385-4397 with a starting and maximum price.
Performers in the programs, from sixth grade on, also attend the benefit to support the cause, with performances throughout the day.
The New Paris Cub Scouts Park #708 begins the morning with the Colors of Honor and the National Anthem at 8 a.m., followed by elementary bands and choirs at 8:30 a.m. Then at 9:30 a.m. Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School’s Concert Choir will perform, and at 10:45 a.m. junior high performers will take the stage.
In the afternoon, the Expressions show choir of Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. followed by the chamber chorus and the high school’s wind ensemble at 2:30 p.m.
The final performance of the day, the Fairfield Marching Pride will also perform at the indoor location at 2:30 p.m. The Fairfield Marching Pride earned fifth place in the state in Class C bands last Saturday.
A massive projection screen will allow video performances for the day’s performances. Concession stands will be open throughout the day or until sold out. There will also be a bake sale throughout the day, with food produced by families of the music department students.