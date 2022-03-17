GOSHEN — Four of Fairfield Community School’s five winter performing arts ensembles qualified for state finals in their respect competitions. Each ensemble faced their own unique struggles competing this year to earn a spot at their respect competitions.
Co-Director of Choirs Ellie VanderVeen is a first-year teacher at Fairfield High School.
“I had heard about Fairfield even though I’m from southern Indiana,” VanderVeen explained. “After joining the school in the fall I started to understand that there’s a history of excellence, not only with our choir program but with marching band and winter percussion and other ensembles. It’s been really great joining the Fairfield community.”
At about 500 students, Fairfield youth need to participate in many activities in order to keep extracurriculars at the school successful.
“They are very dedicated to be able to do what they do with such a small population,” VanderVeen said.
Even as such, for many of the Fairfield performing arts ensembles, they embrace their younger populations, too. VanderVeen’s show choirs are just one group that takes on junior high schoolers.
“Usually, most schools don’t resort to that but we actually embrace it,” she said. “We end up getting kids down the road with loads more experience than we would normally have.”
In varsity winter guard, director Jen Buckholz said their 12-student team is comprised of junior high schoolers. She and assistant director Melissa Shull, both Fairfield graduates and former members of the Fairfield winter guard, returned to Fairfield four years ago. They found the program at a virtual standstill and decided to rebuild from the ground up. Their junior varsity team consists of third- through eighth-graders, with varsity offered as early as sixth grade.
“These are the kids we started teaching four years ago as little kids,” Buckholz explained. Both guard directors also have students now on the varsity team. “It’s been fun to be an instructor for your own kids. It’s an extra blessing.”
Despite having such a young team, the winter guard was promoted to Class A based on skill level this year. Even at a higher level, they still made it to finals, which are scheduled for next weekend.
“They were beyond excited, super humbled, and honored,” she said. “I’ve been a teacher for 22 years now and this is just a very special group.”
The winter percussion ensemble, too, made it to state finals despite being promoted to a higher class.
“We were kind of unsure, going into our preliminary round, how we were going to do,” said winter percussion director Ryan Hostetler. “But they went out there and they threw down and they did what they had to do and the judges saw that and therefore we got rewarded for it.”
Fairfield Expressions will perform at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the unisex division, Fairfield Fusions will perform at 4:30 p.m. in the mixed division, both at Indiana State School Music Association State Show Choir & Jazz Finals held at the small school competition at Franklin Central High School, 6215 S. Franklin Rd. Indianapolis.
Fairfield Indoor Percussion will perform in the Indiana Percussion State Finals at 7:19 p.m. Saturday at Center Grove High School, 2717 S. Morgantown Road, Greenwood.
Winter guard competes at 1:23 p.m. March 26 in the Indiana High School Color Guard Association State Championships at Center Grover High School.
Along with the Fairfield Jazz Band, who recently received a gold rating at concert band finals, the groups will join together for a winter concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High gymnasium. Admission for the concert is free for those younger than 18 and $5 for adults.
