FORT WAYNE — Several local high school marching bands earned gold ratings at Saturday’s regional competition at Carroll High School.
Jimtown Marching Jimmies received a gold rating for their show called “Me.” Fairfield Marching Pride received a gold rating and distinction medals for music, visual and general effects for their show “From Paris With Love.” Northwood also received a gold rating for “The Learning Curve,” receiving distinction medals for music and general effect.
“We had a solid run yesterday and the students hard work is paying off,” Jimtown Band Director Kathy Baughman said by email Sunday. “I’m excited for the next two weeks of rehearsals to continue to work and refine our show. We are look forward to seeing how we can continue to grow and get better each day and each competition.”
All three schools will compete in Class C at the upcoming Semi-State.
Fairfield Marching Pride Director Mykayla Roskos-Neilson said the band did “very well.”
“We advanced to semi-state,” she said by telephone Sunday. “It was a beautiful fall day.”
Roskos-Neilson added that she is also excited for Jimtown, NorthWood and the other local bands that have advanced to semi-state as well.
“We feel we have room to grow but we are looking forward to representing our community at semi-state and hopefully state,” she said.
Semi-state will be the top 10 northern bands and the top 10 southern bands, and will take place Oct. 29 at Decatur Central. Ten will go on to state from that group of 20 after that.
To learn more, visit https://inbands.com/contests.