GOSHEN — Fairfield teachers now have the choice to be paid for attending classes to earn mandatory professional development hours.
Using a Title 2 federal grant, the Choice PD program offers teachers the opportunity to earn stipends for attending Fairfield-led professional development programming. Some are stand-alone courses, while others are part of a series. Topics vary greatly from English learner support to the science of reading.
“We have found it to be a way to offer differentiated training for staff,” said Fairfield Assistant Superintendent Monica Kegerreis. “Instead of trying to find pieces that would be a one-size-fits-all, this allows teachers to sign up for what they need. The design of it is that it’s more focused on a very specific strategy or skill.”
Individual classes run one hour after school and are hosted at all schools in the district.
“It’s honestly modeling some strategies that we know are effective in the classroom,” Kegerreis said. “The more we can give kids choice in their learning the better off they are so that’s what we’re doing with our teachers.”
Classes are about an hour long and worth one professional development credit each, but teachers can cash in for stipend dollars every six classes, making their professional development courses profitable for teachers to the tune of $120 per six Choice PD credits. Presenters automatically get six credits for their preparation and presentation labor.
The district averages two classes per week, and some teachers have already received their first stipend.
“We’ve got a lot of teachers across the district that are starting to rack up those points,” said instructional collaborator Lindsey Jones.
The program is free to teachers. There is no limit on the number of professional development classes teachers can take through the Choice PD program. For every six points, teachers get another stipend. Most classes are also free to bring to the district. In many cases, interested teachers present the information.
“Teachers are constantly needing to learn new things,” instructional collaborator Jessica Trejo said. “As curriculum changes and as students change, we have to grow and change.”
Most Indiana teachers must accumulate 90 hours of professional growth points or six semester hours from an accredited university over the course of five years. While current college program attendance such as working on a master’s degree can be applicable, not all teachers are in that situation, and for some, accumulation of credit hours through university can be too time-consuming and costly. Fairfield’s Choice PD program offers them the alternative of getting paid to learn, rather than paying to learn.
“Some of the ideas come from classroom teachers, things they’re really passionate about,” Jones said. “We’ve got some teachers that are really big into the ‘science of reading’ that are leading the series. Our ESL teacher is working on how to do all the recordkeeping and ILPs for students because that is being pushed onto the classroom teacher’s responsibility.”
For software training materials, licensing with the company also has the perk of free webinar services to educate teachers on the best way to use those programs and services the district is already paying for like E-Spark, Snap&Read and Co:Writer.
“Getting teachers to attend after contract hours and put the time and effort into creating the PD without some kind of incentive might be a little more challenging,” Jones said. “I’ve been really excited about the number of teachers that have asked to present. I don’t know if you would have that same turnout, on both ends, without the money. Some people are going to do it regardless, because we’re teachers and professionals and we’re lifelong learners, but I think that that’s an incentive for some people, too, because they’ve got papers to grade, and things to plan, and a family at home, and that’s totally understandable, too.”
The program will continue for as long as funding is available, but district officials are unsure of what will happen once funding has run out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.