GOSHEN — One of Fairfield administration’s notable names is retiring March 31.
Business manager at Fairfield Community Schools Phil Menzie has been with the district for 14 years, and in district administration for 27.
“I was very fortunate to have him as a colleague in the time that I was at Fairfield,” said Former Fairfield Superintendent, current Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer. “I feel fortunate that I can continue to call him a friend.”
Working in school administration wasn’t initial in Menzie’s career plans. After college, Menzie began his career working at a bank and later became a retirement plan administrator. In 1995, a close friend of his was working a middle school principal for Whitko Community School Corporation and informed him that the treasurer of the district had resigned.
“The Lord just put me there,” Menzie recalled. “I was not looking for job.”
A graduate of Whitko, Menzie enjoyed working in the district he grew up in and where his kids attended, until a position at Fairfield opened up.
“It’s been the best move of my life,” he said. “Twenty seven years went by very quickly. It’s good position, working with a lot of good people who are trying to help the kids of the community wherever they’re at. Our customers are our employees, and our employees are the ones that touch the kids lives. They’re kind of the ultimate goal, even though I don’t see them much.”
Menzie worked under 11 superintendents including interims during his tenure and said many have influenced him in different ways.
“I was always struck by Phil’s even temper and strong nature,” said Thalheimer. “In a small administration office where I didn’t have an assist superintendent, I would always be able to shut the door and talk to him about any issue and he always gave me such great even-handed, sage advice. He was always supportive and always asked the tough questions that were necessary too.”
Menzie also retains fond memories of Thalheimer, and he says was one of the best superintendents he’s worked under.
“He and I have maintained a friendship since I left,” Thalheimer said. “We talk quite a bit about our families and our professional circles and its always great to touch base because he’s such a good man of faith and a good person to know. Other people looked up to him because of what he knows and how he presents himself.”
The two said even today, in school districts separated by most of Elkhart County, they retain a relationship.
“In education, we’re not in competition with each other,” Menzie said. “We have this big network of people like myself that we can call and say, ‘Hey, we’ve never done this before how do you do it?’ We have this great network of school business officials that we can call and network with at any time.”
Menzie was honored at the Fairfield Community Schools board meeting last week for his time at the district.
Menzie’s position is being filled by former high school math teacher Troy Beachy. Beachy has been training with Menzie since January.
