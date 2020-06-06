GOSHEN — I should’ve brought napkins.
Live and learn. There’s probably a couple drops of melted cheese hardening in the sun on the passenger seat of my car, a permanent reminder of that time the Elkhart County 4-H Fair transformed into the world’s longest drive-through lane. At least I got to woof down a Philly cheesesteak and bask in lemonade to indulge in the tastes of a fair-that-shall-not-be this year. That’s life in COVID-19 world now.
The fair kicked off the first day of its new Fair Food Drive-Thru at the fairgrounds Friday. The event serves as an alternative since the traditional fair is suspended for this year. Organizers called it off last week as coronavirus infections mount in the county. The costs to provide adequate sanitary measures and liability concerns were too steep to justify hosting a fair that attracts close to a quarter-million people on average over about a week and a half in July each year.
So, we get the next best thing in the age of social distancing: A chance to still parade through the fairgrounds, though armored in our vehicles, and have food brought to us. At least our senses of taste and smell get to take us back to freer days.
“I think it’s great. I think it’s exactly what we were hoping for,” said Todd Hines, the fair’s concessions director. He was happy the event could present at least a slice of the fair to fans. “I think this is definitely a way to sample the foods they would normally get at the fair.”
Vehicles crept in a column or two, bound for one or more of the seven vendor trailers set up along the fairgrounds’ Maple Street near Heritage Park. Drivers, usually riding with family or friends, waited patiently to savor staples such as elephant ears, corn dogs, cheeseburgers, gyros, steak sandwiches, ice cream, pretzels and cheese — ohhhh so much cheese!
I joined the line around noon, shortly after the event started. I waited my turn, rocking out a little by drumming my fingers on the steering wheel, and yeah, live tweeting in the few seconds I stopped in traffic. Even just starting, it took about 20 minutes before I got my bag of grub. And you thought the line of cars backed up from Dunkin’ Donuts down to Indiana Avenue was bad in the morning.
I exaggerate. The event’s wait wasn’t actually too bad. In fact, I gotta hand it to workers such as Mackenzie Bobeck. She stood out in the more than 80-degree heat and humidity like a champ, face mask on, and greeting people in each vehicle to help direct them to the vendor of their fancy. She also endured my dumb jokes.
Hines was also out lending a hand.
“I’m just helping where I can, directing traffic and giving love,” he said.
My boss gave me 20 bucks to sample some of the flavors out there — it’s cash only out there. I went all-in and drove up to Pence’s, eager for a Philly cheesesteak and a lemonade. A crew member ran from the stand and my car, bringing me the sandwich wrapped in a sack and my drink in a tall plastic cup with a bendy straw. The 12-year-old version of me cheered in my brain.
The two items alone cost $15. I pocketed the remaining $5 (sorry, boss). But that’s another staple of the fair. Food there always seems to cost about as much as or a little more than, say, a burrito combo at Taco Bell. But we expect that. The value’s in the experience.
Madison Wilson, of Bristol, and Roxanne Sleeper, of Middlebury, waited outside Hot Wisconsin Cheese — the amount of cheese served at this event must be insane — for their order of mozzarella fingers to complement of spread of corn dogs, funnel cake and deep fried cookie dough and Oreos.
“Fair food’s worth it. It’s a yearly thing. You always get fair food,” Wilson said. Sleeper also chimed in, “Don’t want to miss out on the fair food. Gotta get it.”
I found the two after parking in a fairgrounds lot near the exit. I practically inhaled my sandwich over the trunk of my car. My mom would be proud I somehow avoided slopping cheese down my front … this time.
Lunch on my boss’ dime. I supposed I should do a little work, so I walked up and down the food alley. After talking to Wilson and Sleeper, I bugged Deanna Roberts, of Elkhart. She had her grandkids in the back seat, a pretzel with cheese between them. Seven-year-old Trenton Warp, of Elkhart, was all about some chicken strips and fries. His cousin, 11-year-old Blake Roberts, of Elkhart, wanted a cheeseburger.
“We don’t get to go to the fair a lot. Not this year,” Warp said, excited to chow down from his seat in the air conditioning that wafted from his window.
Marianita Aguilar, of Elkhart, and Cyndi Dominguez, of Goshen, had big plans as well.
“We’re in the mood for some elephant ears,” one of them said (I forgot to note who. Sorry, ladies!).
The two also had their hearts set on chili cheese fries, a burger and a cheesesteak.
Walking back to my car, I could feel that old fair energy. Y’know? That buzz from wading through crowds, music blasting out of multiple sources, the metallic crank of rides, the heady of aroma of barn animals and fried foods smothered in cheese. And you get that urge to drop some serious cash for nothing more than seeing your kids laugh because they’re freaking out on rides spinning them in a variety of angles.
But it was weird, seeing a strip of fair-like activity while animal barns and food barns were shuttered, and Heritage Park was vacant and quiet. A mobile radio station by Froggy 102.7 blasted the day’s soundtrack. This is life in COVID-19 world now. We make do with the joys we find. I’ll probably keep the cheese droplets on my car seat as a souvenir.
The Fair Food Drive-Thru will run over the next few weekends in June. The next times are noon to 7 p.m. today, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
And then it returns from June 12–14 and from June 19–21. It adds up to nine days of fair food, so it’s almost the same amount of days as a regular fair, just earlier and a little spread out.
Details can be found on www.4HFair.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.