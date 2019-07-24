FAIR FACES: Poultry leader enjoys teaching youth

GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Poultry Club leader Valerie Jacobs’ morning usually begins around 8:30 when she gets to the barn for its open. She usually leaves the barn around 10 at night, but even after she arrives back to her camper parked on the fairgrounds, her day is not over. She often works on 4-H projects and prepares for the next day. And most days, Jacobs works well into the night.
According to her, although her days at the fair are long and riddled with tasks to be completed, she doesn’t mind. She loves her job as 4-H Poultry Club leader.
“People don’t really know how many hours we log for no pay,” Jacobs said.
But she doesn’t seem to be bothered by that.
According to Jacobs, her job as a 4-H club leader is extremely rewarding. Jacobs always wanted to be a teacher and her work with the 4-H Poultry Club gives her a great opportunity to work with kids and teach them valuable life-lessons, she said.
Jacobs herself was a 10-year 4-H Poultry Club member and she attributes her success in her career to the lessons she learned as a 4-H'er.
She believes that the 4-H program in Elkhart County teaches kids leadership, public speaking, responsibility among other things.
“In 4-H I learned to manage my time and take charge of things. Those skills and the others I learned have really helped me in my job,” Jacobs said.
After being a 4-H leader for more than 20 years, Jacobs still enjoys working with her 4-H'ers and hopes to be a leader for many years to come.
