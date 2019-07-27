GOSHEN — Thirty years ago, Deanna Cross was working at what was then Park Pharmacy when she came up with a stroke of genius that’s had a lasting impact on many fairgoers.
As people enter the main entrance to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds and walk past the gates where the fair office is located, a white tent sits off to the right. Now operated by Goshen Home Medical, the wheelchair and scooter rental tent is attended to by Cross and her husband Marvin.
The former Elkhart residents come up each year from Jackson’s Gap, Alabama, just to work the tent during fair week.
Deanna explained that 30 years ago, she told Dick Snyder, her boss at the medical supply company, they should offer wheelchairs at the fair so that people who had mobility issues could enjoy the fair as well. He agreed and they started what now today offers wheelchairs and scooters. As of Thursday afternoon, they had made 228 rentals. Deanna expected that to climb to 275 by the end of the fair.
“I thought it would make a nice service to the community, especially seniors,” she said. And as the fair kept growing, more assistance was needed to get around the fairgrounds.
Because she was still working full-time at Goshen Home Medical, Deanna said she would hire someone to work during the day and then she would finish off the evenings and close up. When she retired, though, she and her husband made manning the tent and full-time job.
“People thank us for this service,” she said.
One of those people, Jerry Formsma, came in to rent scooters for him and his wife, Connie. “I’m glad you’re here again,” he told the Crosses. Having the scooters available, he said, “It means we get to go to the fair — otherwise, we couldn’t.”
The tent is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wheelchairs cost $10 a day. Scooters cost $75 a day or $30 for four hours with $5 charged per extra hour. They can also be reserved in advance.
On Senior Day, Marvin said, 28 scooters were out at one time.
“That was the most ever,” he said.
The scooters are recharged every night and each time someone returns one so they are never low on juice.
Both Deanna and Marvin said they love to watch people and have made friends over the years from people renting scooters and wheelchairs.
Marvin also enjoys the shows and the food, plus “all day long it’s people you know.”
“And we always have to have a hug,” Deanna said.
