GOSHEN — “Honor the Past. Celebrate the Present. Embrace the Future.”
The new theme and logo for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair looks forward to the future. In a statement issued by the fair board, 2020 Fair President Trent Hostetler said he hopes to remind fairgoers about the path that led the fair to success.
During a celebratory banquet held Wednesday night at the fairgrounds, Hostetler unveiled the logo and theme for the 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair: “Honor the Past. Celebrate the Present. Embrace the Future.”
“It’s important to look at where you’ve come from, so that you can see where you are going,” Hostetler said. “We have a lot of history at the fair that we should be proud of and that’s helped us get to where we are today. Yet we have a direction that we’re headed in the future and it’s exciting.”
The 2020 logo depicts a crowd of spectators cheering in the foreground of the grandstands as a Ferris wheel turns in the background. The scene on the stage features a family walking down a path lined by the many varieties of livestock shown at the fair each year.
In deciding on a design that would encompass his time in fair leadership, Hostetler incorporated his own experiences as an 11-year member of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board.
“The idea of using the stage as the frame relates back to my own experiences this past year as I had so much fun working with the concerts and events,” he said.
Hostetler will take the reins as 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair president on Oct. 1.
As his fair presidency approaches, Hostetler said he is most looking forward to an opportunity to serve alongside the fair volunteers, 4-H members and leaders, and everyone who helps make the annual event a success.
“We are fortunate in this county to have a group of people who have a real heart for this fair, the 4-H program and this community,” he said. “I look forward to working with them.”
The 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair will run July 24-August 1. For more information go to www.4hfair.org, @ElkhartCo4HFair on Twitter or www.facebook.com/elkhartcounty4Hfair on Facebook.
