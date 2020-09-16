GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board of Directors re-elected the 2020 executive officers and extended their year of service for an additional year due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2020 fair.
This year the Fair’s Nominating Committee recommended the following slate: President — Trent Hostetler, president elect — Michael Christofeno, vice president — Fred Jessup, treasurer — Dewey Miller, secretary — Kelly Ropp and immediate past president — Josh Culp.
The board of directors voted to accept this recommendation at the June fair board meeting.
Each year, the fair board’s Nominating Committee typically recommends a new vice president who serves for one calendar year on the Executive Committee, a news release from the fair board states. Upon completion of that year, the individual then serves as president elect for one year before serving as president for one year and then one final year as past president on the executive committee.
This year was unusual because the committee recommended keeping all officers in their current positions for an additional year, due to the extenuating circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
The executive committee is also comprised of four directors-at-large who serve two-year terms and are responsible for making sure bylaws are followed and that board members are fairly represented.
Two directors-at-large positions were open for election this year with Monica Gould voted in as a new director-at-large and Randi Yoder re-elected as director-at-large.
Additionally, the board re-elected Barney Beer as the board representative for a one-year term on the Nominating Committee.
Additional board members who will remain on the Executive Committee include director-at-large Shelly Steury, director-at-large Harold Schmucker, fair board attorney Jeff Lund, Elkhart County Extension Services Director Robert Kelly and the Fair Foundation Chairperson Mark Kritzman.
The Executive Committee is tasked with creating policies and procedures for the organization, creating organizational goals and leading the board of directors. The fair board is comprised of more than 132 members who volunteer their time and skills to supporting the Elkhart County 4-H Fair and their mission.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the development of youth and promotion of agriculture in Elkhart County, Indiana. The organization is volunteer led, owing its success to the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.
