GOSHEN — During College Goal Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2-4 p.m., financial aid professionals will be volunteering to help college-bound Indiana students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form and open the door to financial aid.
The free event will take place in the Goshen College Union Building, 1700 S. Main St.
Now in its 34th year, College Goal Sunday is an event held at 37 sites across Indiana that provides free FAFSA filing assistance to Hoosier families, a news release stated.
A complete list of sites is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parents should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information.
Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs before coming to the event. Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed.
College Goal Sunday is a cooperative, charitable effort of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association. It is provided in cooperation with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, and is funded by Lilly Endowment, Inc., NCAN, and Indiana Secondary Market for Education Loans, Inc.