GOSHEN — Fables Bookstore, 215 S. Main St., has recently increased the number of local authors that have come in to speak.
Kristin Saner co-owner (one of five owners), marketing and events manager, shared that starting last December she started reaching out to local authors to come out and speak.
“When we opened it was important to support local authors," Saner said. "We host between one and four local authors during Downtown Goshen's First Fridays. I started reaching out to publishers to host regional and larger name authors last December and have been slowly adding authors events since.”
Saner expressed that the attendance has varied from author to author, but that each author has been very enjoyable and she hopes to see more people come out.
“So far attendance has been mixed," she said. "Some events have a good attendance and some are only the staff, the author and maybe one or two customers. However, every event has been fun, and the authors are amazing and always glad to visit no matter the attendance.”
The authors that Fables Bookstore has hosted as of now are listed.
“Bill Hammack author of The Things We Make published by Sourcebooks, Melanie Mock Springer author of Finding Our Way Forward published by Herald Press, and Katherine Higgs-Coulthard author of Junkyard Dogs published by Peachtree Teen,” Saner said.
Saner shared that the whole experience of having the authors come into the store, regardless of what they write has been enjoyable for her.
“I've enjoyed getting to talk to traditionally published authors, getting to know them and show off our community," she said. "I also enjoy getting to connect our community to new authors."
She shared that there are several other authors to look forward to and these are who they are.
“Mindy Steele, author of "The Flower Quilter, Heart of the Amish - Book 1" will be signing during September First Fridays," she said. "We also will be hosting events during Banned Book Week the first week in October to talk about the harms of book bans. Visit fablesbooks.com/events for all our upcoming events or join our newsletter for information.”
Saner finished with stating that regardless of whether you have read the books, you should still come out and meet the authors that they are bringing in. You might be surprised what you learn.
“Don't feel like you need to read the book," she said. "Come learn about the author and the book. Most likely you'll be inspired to pick up the book and get it signed after. Also feel free to ask the author questions. They are just as excited to meet you as you are to meet them.”