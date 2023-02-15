NAPPANEE — The Barns at Nappanee is collecting fabric for its annual quilt give-away, as part of the Arts, Crafts & Music Festival.
The quilt used to be made in the historic schoolhouse on the property. The historically known Amish Acres festival-goers could watch a group of Amish women hand stitch the finishing touches during the annual celebration of self-expression. Since the doors of Amish Acres closed and The Barns at Nappanee opened, the project has taken a new head to involve their community.
“Community is about being one together, with our friends, and our neighbors,” said Festival Coordinator Abbigail Griffin. “Without them what do we really have?”
Anyone can be a part of the community quilt simply by donating fabric to The Barns at Nappanee. Every quarter of a yard earns a chance to win the 2023 quilt. The theme this year is “Farms and Countryside” to appreciate the simplicity and beauty of life around the City of Nappanee. Fabric can be dropped off at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St., or it can be picked up.
For more information email Griffin at abbigail@thebarnsatnappanee.com.