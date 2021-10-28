GOSHEN — Learn how to use herbs and spices in meals during the Purdue Extension Elkhart County educational program "Savor the Flavor: Cooking with Herbs & Spices" Nov. 18.
"Cooking with herbs and spices is a fun and easy way to diversify meals in a healthy way," Extension educators stated in a news release. "Learn about popular spices and herbs, flavor combinations, and how to prepare them."
This free, educational program will be presented by Karen Richey, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Marshall County.
The program will start at 1 p.m. in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds and also via Zoom.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program, as all Purdue Extension programs, are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or fink24@purdue.edu by Nov. 8.
