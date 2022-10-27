GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County Extension Board conducted its annual meeting Tuesday at the fairgrounds, where it handed out the 2022 Friend of Extension Award. Retiring board members were also recognized, while new members were elected.
Receiving this year’s Friend of Extension Award was Harold Schmucker Jr. of Goshen.
Extension Educator Robby Kelly said of Schmucker, “(He is) one whom you can often see behind the scenes. He is always patient, calm and diplomatic in his dealings. I believe that you would be hard pressed to find another individual who is as passionate about firearms safety and instilling responsibility for our youth.”
Schmucker has been the leader for Elkhart County 4-H Shooting Sports for 18 years.
On Thursday he stated, the he was “extremely honored and would like to thank all the people that work with me on helping the kids with the 4-H program. (I) can’t do it without their help and dedication.”
There were 72 people in attendance to celebrate the accomplishments of Purdue Extension Elkhart County.
The Elkhart County Extension Council members are appointed leaders who elect five board members to the 15-member board. Re-elected for a second term were board members Gloria Moser, Nappanee, and Craig Yoder, Goshen. Elected to their first term on the Extension Board were Emilie Blough of Middlebury and Don Prough of Goshen.
Retiring from the Extension Board after six years of service were Cynthia Adam, Goshen, and John Gardner, Goshen.
To learn more about Purdue Extension, visit extension.purdue.edu/Elkhart.