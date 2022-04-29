GOSHEN — "We Will Walk Hand in Hand, Side by Side” was the theme of the annual Achievement Night for Elkhart County Extension Homemakers, which took place April 19.
The evening took place in the Elkhart County Community Center on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen, according to a news release.
Sharol Cloud, Bristol, Homemakers of Today, served as chairperson of the Achievement Night committee and began the evening by welcoming guests. Vicki Burnett, Goshen, Four Seasons, led the Pledge of Allegiance and Club Creed, according to a news release.
The newly elected County Officers for the 2022-2023 club year were installed by Michelle Blough, newly elected Michigan City District Representative. They are: President Deb Pepple, Elkhart, Creative Homemakers; Vice President Vickie Gortney, Elkhart, Four Seasons; Secretary Nancy Gleim, Middlebury, York Homemakers; Treasurer Patricia Osbourne, Elkhart, Homemakers of Today; Assistant Treasurer Lisa Stephens, Goshen, Clinton Clique; and Advisor Brenda Mestach, New Paris, Friends & Neighbors. Immediate past President Kathy Stoltzfus, Goshen, of the Creative Circle club was honored for her service with a silver tray.
Outstanding Clubs of the Year were recognized and presented certificates for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Club level. For the 2021-22 club year, 10 clubs participated in the recognition system, the release added. The traveling gavel was presented to the Club of the Year club President Donna Hibschman, Syracuse, Hex Rural.
Clubs earning the Gold Award and their presidents were: Busy Homemakers, Jenny Huffman, Goshen; Clinton Clique, Vicky Stroman, Goshen; Creative Circle, Bea Blosser, Goshen; Creative Homemakers, Madeline Smith, Elkhart; Four Seasons, Vickie Gortney, Elkhart; Hex Rural, Donna Hibschman, Syracuse; Homemakers of Today, Patricia Osbourne, Elkhart; and Jefferson, Jeannine Martin, Elkhart.
Clubs earning the Silver Award and their presidents were: Clinton Classics, Lori Bontrager and Peggy Malott, both of Goshen; and Friends & Neighbors, Marlys Prough, Syracuse.
The Bronze Award was not presented to any clubs for the 2021-22 club year.
2021-22 County President Brenda Mestach presented certificates to the following members who served as chairpersons of county committees: Evelyn Buss, Sharol Cloud, Sheila Cook, Sarah Downing, Lisa Honey, Ramona Huber, Jenny Huffman, Brenda Mestach, Kris Peterson, Kathy Stoltzfus, and Martha Weirich.
A special memorial service was conducted for deceased members by committee member Ramona Huber, Granger, Busy Homemakers and Deb George, Wakarusa, Progressive Homemakers.
Certificates were presented to the following new members: Bloomin’ Dandelions – Linda McManus and Peg Shaum; Clinton Clique – Karen Honey and Judy Taylor; Friends & Neighbors – Lauren Hickok; and Homemakers of Today – Cansie Witcher.
Special recognition was given to members with 50 years Extension Homemaker membership: Mary Leach, Middlebury, Middlebury Homemakers.
Twenty-five-year members were recognized and certificates were presented to Evelyn Buss, Goshen, Clinton Clique; Susan Rowe, Elkhart, Four Seasons; and Nancy Thwaits, Syracuse, Friends & Neighbors.
Long-term Extension Homemakers were recognized for those whose membership has gone beyond 50 years. Members are recognized at the platinum level at 70 years membership; gold level at 65 years membership; silver level at 60 years membership; and bronze level at 55 years membership.
Barb Jewett, Goshen, of the Busy Homemakers Club was recognized at the platinum level. Members recognized at the silver level were: Eleanor Hawkins, Valparaiso, Homemakers of Today; and Patricia Miller, Wakarusa, Progressive Homemakers. Members recognized at the bronze level were: Judy Teall, Middlebury, Homemakers of Today.
Clubs celebrating tenure were Friends and Neighbors (45 years), Homemakers of Today (60 years), Be-Y’s (70 years), and Busy Homemakers (70 years).
The chairperson for the Achievement Night event was Sharol Cloud and committee members were Vicki Burnett, Ramona Huber, and Cathy Van Huystee.
