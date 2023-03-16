BENTON — Fairfield High School's Unisex Show Choir, Expressions, has qualified to compete at ISSMA State Show Choir Finals in the Small Unisex Division.
Expressions competed alongside Fairfield's Mixed Show Choir Fusion at the Dekalb Choir Festival, the Homestead Classic, the Mooresville Spotlighter, the Churubusco Invitational, and the Columbia City Cup this season. Their high-scoring performances at ISSMA-sanctioned events earned them a spot among the eight other schools performing in the Small Unisex Division this weekend. This will be the 10th year Expressions has qualified for state level competition, earning various placements in these appearances including a fifth-place finish just last year.
Assistant Director Nick DeHenes commented about his group, "I'm incredibly proud of the hard work these girls have put into their show this year. It's been an honor and privilege to direct this specific group of girls; they are dedicated to their craft."
DeHenes added, "It takes a lot of passion and commitment to achieve something like this, and these girls pulled it off! We're excited!"
This year's group consists of 20 singer/dancers and 14 pit band members. Director Jacob Zehr said, "It can be intimidating to be a group of their size going up against groups of 30-40, but these girls have shown they are ready for the challenge."
Along with the direction of Nick DeHenes and Jacob Zehr, Expressions' pit band is directed by Dakota Pederson and they are choreographed by Jeff Cox and Gretchen Miller.
Expressions will take the stage at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Franklin Central High School.