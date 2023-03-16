Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.