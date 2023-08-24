ELKHART — Latino Business Expo concluded its fifth annual event with 96 exhibitors and almost a thousand attendees, which means an increase of almost 15% compared to the previous year.
Yolo Lopez DeMarco, owner of Yolo Vox, and organizer of this event, which took place at the Northern Indiana Event Center, reaffirmed her commitment to serve the community of Hispanic entrepreneurs. She said the goal of this event is to bring together chambers of commerce, financial services and banks with whom they are starting businesses in the Michiana area.
This expo is a place where participants can sell their products, interact with community leaders, as well as feel comfortable speaking in Spanish with other merchants, she said. However, this exhibition is more than a walk-through, since it opens the door so that people from other cultures can see everything that Latinos have to offer, according to Yolo Lopez.
In the current situation, where the population of the region has seen the local economy decline, Yolo is optimistic since, according to her experience, moments of crisis are the best for those who are attentive to opportunities. She also pointed out that the gastronomic and service sectors are where Latinos stand out.
Latino Business Expo already has a date for next year, Aug. 28. What is not defined is the place, because the organizers know that the Northern Indiana Event Center, in Elkhart, does not have enough space for what they have ready for 2024.