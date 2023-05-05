GOSHEN — National Travel and Tourism Week begins Sunday. To celebrate the week's 40th anniversary, the staff at the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau want people to consider exploring Elkhart County’s $715 million tourism industry.
“The kinds of places that people who live here like to do — whether it’s parks or the theater or concert venues — are the kinds of things that visitors want to see when they come to an area for vacation,” Director Of Communications and Public Relations for the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau Terry Mark said. “There’s a not insignificant portion of people who the industry would call VFRs — Visiting Friends and Relatives. … They are coming here from somewhere else to hang out with their friends and relatives and they’re going to be looking for things to do.”
Through downtown merchant associations, communities and businesses can collaborate to create deeper experiences for tourists and for the community as a whole such as First Fridays, Elkhart Jazz Festival and Middlebury Summer Festival.
“It’s not just coming to the festival, it’s coming to the festival and enjoying dinner or heading to the concert or having drinks afterward,” Mark said. “Riverbend Film Festival, I thought, was excellent in that regard. They had their festival events — their films — but then they would host coffee talks or workshops or an afterparty and they would move around downtown.”
Mark met with The Goshen News at Wellfield Botanic Gardens to discuss the value of tourism, which is attributed to 6,731 jobs in the county.
“Wellfield is just, to me, one of the best places in Elkhart County to experience nature, and a beautiful setting," he said. "It’s a great place if you want to go for a walk or just sit in contemplation, or fun events over the summer. Between the concerts that they have on Thursdays and other special events that they have, it’s just one of Elkhart County’s hidden gems, although the ‘hidden’ part is becoming less and less of an operative word.”
Wellfield Botanic Gardens is stationed on 36 acres of city-owned property that supports the city’s well water field. Despite being a city-owned property, Wellfield is a nonprofit organization and doesn’t actually use city funds. Wellfield is a $1.2 million operation that is funded by ticket sales and by community donations.
“It’s part of the economy,” said Eric Garton, executive director of the Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
“I think a lot of people, when they think about nonprofits, they don’t think of us being businesses but we’re just as much of a business as anybody else," he said. "We just have a different tax structure, and we also take 36 acres of maintenance off of the city of Elkhart.”
The garden boasts yoga classes, plant sales, classes on gardening, bird walks, children’s book readings, concerts and more.
“I’ve always felt that to be able to share our place with others, you have to really start to appreciate it yourself,” Garton said. “I’m always surprised by the number of people who haven’t been to our own things that are right here … Just right along Main Street here, you can hit Wellfield in the morning, and then go downtown to have lunch, go to the Midwest Museum, go to the New York Central Railroad Museum that’s downtown — there’s so much to do right here.”
His family makes days where they go to downtown Elkhart or Goshen and pretend they’re tourists.
Wellfield Botanic Gardens is just one of possibly hundreds of tourism attractions including restaurants, museums, parks, theaters, and event centers that help to support the tourism industry locally.
Mark explained that at least $487 million of the $715 million spent on tourism in the county are spent directly by visitors at hotels, restaurants, attractions, and businesses alone. The remainder of the figure is the additional spending generated by hotels and other venues in the local economy for services, supplies, and related.
The Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, will be celebrating Tourism Week from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. this Monday through Friday with daily giveaways, free Elkhart County area guides, travel info and maps, and more.
Jamie Ward, author of “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die,” will visit the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Her book was released last year and mentions 15 businesses and attractions in Elkhart County. She’ll be in Elkhart for a book signing, and to promote it as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.
For more information on things to do in Elkhart County, visit visitelkhartcounty.com.