GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute will host “Into the Whirlwind, the Arts, Faith and Transcendence,” with Lauren Friesen, Ph.D., from 2-3:30 p.m. May 9-12, at Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen.
The class is available for in-person attendance as well as online through Zoom.
In this course, Friesen, David M. French Professor Emeritus at the University of Michigan and a Certified Docent at the Oriental Institute at the University of Chicago, discusses art’s ability to evoke transcendental emotion. He claims that the creativity associated with music, theatre, dance, film and visual artistry are the key to common humanity, cooperation and experiencing divine presence.
Friesen was the chair of the Theatre and Dance Department at the University of Michigan Flint for 15 years and prior to that appointment served as Professor of Drama at Goshen College. He holds a doctorate with honors from Graduate Theological Union, a masters degree from Pacific School of Religion and a master of divinity from Mennonite Biblical Seminary. His publications in poetry, theatre and religion have appeared in many professional journals, a press release from the Lifelong Learning Institute states.
The cost for the class is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. All non-vaccinated people must wear masks. For others it’s encouraged but optional. The program is part of LLI’s 2022 Spring Series.
Register at www.life-learn.org or call Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566.
