Editor’s note: Due to the number of questions people have had concerning the Tate family’s Goshen years, we asked Dan Shenk, a former reporter and chess player, to write a column.
Reports out of Romania indicate that Andrew Tate and his younger brother, Tristan Tate, both of whom spent early years in Goshen, are accused by authorities of criminal activity. Both Andrew and Tristan had been world-champion kickboxers in Europe, which led to a large social-media following.
I remember Andrew, whose full name is Emory Andrew Tate III, as a strong, young chess player in Goshen in the early to mid-1990s. He was a proverbial chip off the ol’ block, as his father, Emory Andrew Tate Jr., already in the early 1990s was an international chess celebrity, having won the U.S. Armed Forces chess championship five times in the 1980s when serving in the U.S. military in England, Maryland and West Germany.
With a very aggressive playing style, Emory was known for pulling grandmaster upsets (he estimated 80 throughout his career) over the top players in chess. He was the third strongest African American chess player in the United States.
In the early 1990s Emory and his British wife, Eileen, along with their three young children (Andrew, Tristan and Janine) moved from West Germany to Elkhart where Emory had spent his high school years in the early to mid-1970s. His mother, Emma Cox Tate, had brought her nine children, including Emory, from Chicago to Elkhart where she established a truck-leasing business; Emory graduated from Concord High School in 1976. Emory Sr. stayed in Chicago where he was an attorney. Emma and Emory Sr. had divorced in 1966.
In 1992 I was a reporter for the Elkhart Truth and co-columnist of “Chess for Fun,” a biweekly chess column. I interviewed Emory in June 1992. The front-page story was titled “He aims to be best in world.” Soon thereafter the Tate family moved to an apartment complex on the northwest side of Goshen.
In the interview I learned that Emory and I shared a passion not only for chess but for teaching the game to children. Emory and I approached Goshen school officials in the spring of 1993 and received approval and funding to establish Chess for Scholastic Success, a program of Goshen Community Schools that continues to the present. Emory was the first coach — in six elementary schools — in the 1993–94 school year. The next year he coordinated CFSS and coached at Goshen Middle School.
Andrew began attending Chandler Elementary School. As a first-grader he defeated three fifth-graders in 11 moves, as I reported in “Chess for Fun” on Oct. 17, 1993 — complete with photo of the four players. Then in the final Truth chess column Feb. 2, 1997, fourth-grader Andrew is pictured, along with 11 other Goshen players who had just excelled in the Individual State Finals in Terre Haute.
Later that year Emory and Eileen divorced; she moved back to England with the children. Emory continued his globe-trotting chess competitions. He was the Indiana chess champion six times from 1995 to 2007. In October 2015, during a tournament in Milpitas, California, Emory suffered a heart attack and died. He was 56.
I wrote a tribute to Emory on Chess.com. It included this paragraph toward the end:
“Greatly missed will be Emory’s restless genius; his fantastic attacking conceptions; his amazing stories, colorfully told; and his passion for teaching chess to kids.”
Soon I received an e-mail from Andrew, who thanked me for paying tribute to his father.
In my recently published book, You Are More Than Your Score: On Sports and Spirituality, I have more than three pages on Emory A. Tate Jr. in a section called “My Five-Year Brush with Chess Greatness.”