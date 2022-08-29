The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Elkhart County until 4:30 p.m.
At 3:36 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cassopolis to Lakeville, moving east at 45 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts.
People should expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include: South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Three Rivers, Nappanee, Georgetown, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine, Cassopolis, Wakarusa, Bristol, White Pigeon, Edwardsburg and Marcellus.
This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 77 and 109.