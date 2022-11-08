Competition abounded in local township and town races Tuesday, but it was more often than not that experienced candidates won the elections.
TOWN COUNCILS
Both Middlebury and Bristol had town races. This was the first general election for Middlebury, which had previously chosen its representatives through a town caucus.
Republicans Karl Miller and Chuck Teall took the two at-large seats. Miller received 790 votes and Chuck Teall 644 votes. Democratic challenger Beth Kallimani had 276 votes.
Chuck Teall said about his next four years, “Just keep doing what we’re doing. That’s it.”
Although it’s his first time being elected to the council, he’s already served for quite a while. He was appointed twice during the caucuses.
In Bristol, where two at-large seats were being filled, incumbent Cathy Burke, a Republican, won along with fellow Republican Gregg Tuholski.
Burke said, “I’ve been on the council for a lot of years. I think it always helps to have someone know what has happened in the past and to avoid it in the future. That’s basically the reason I ran. I work in an accounting department, which always helps with budgets and all of that. I’ve got knowledge of past processes, with what works and what does not work.”
Burke receive 285 votes, Thoholski 248 and Democratic challenger MaryEllen Baker 168.
CONTESTED TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES
It was good news for incumbent Concord Township Trustee Jim Weeber following Tuesday’s general election.
Weeber, a Republican, successfully bested his Democratic challenger, Kevin Peters, securing 5,762 votes to Peters’ 3,272 votes to successfully secure his second term as Concord Township Trustee.
“I’m really pleased,” Weeber said via phone of his win Tuesday evening. “The job review went well, and my percentage was better than the first time I ran.”
Weeber said he hopes to keep good things going in Concord, and has ideas moving forward that will make things even better for the township.
“We have more volunteer participation of young people than we had when I started, and lot of that is my good staff at the fire department that I’m real pleased about,” Weeber said. “Of course, we’re always looking for more personal. It’s getting to be harder and harder to hire paramedics and EMTs and so on, but everybody’s got that problem. So, we do the best with what we have to do with.
“So, I’m really pleased,” he added of his win. “We’ve been in this community a long time. Our farm just clicked over 100 years last year. Mom and dad were good people, and so far I’ve been able to carry my end of the log, and hope that continues.”
In Jackson Township, the only other trustee race went to Republican Tom Lantz. He beat independent Travis Peak 847 votes to 598.
CONTESTED TOWNSHIP BOARDS
Concord: Winners — Jerry Adkins, 5,027; James Beck, 4,906; and Kenneth Davis, 4,807. Other candidates — Jessica Kauffman, 3,051; Antonette Reese, 2,824; and Scott Slusser, 2,619.
Elkhart: Winners — H. Wayne Jennette, 4,468; Susie Rogers, 4,302; and Peggy Weaver, 4,182. Other candidates — AJ Delgadillo, 3,338, and Jennifer Miller 3,636.
Harrison: Winners — Brian Ramer, 623; Tim Stutsman, 625; and Galen Witmer, 603. Other candidates — Alexander McBride and Ryan McBride, 105 and 107 respectively.
Jackson: Winners — Gerald Bernaert, 1,022; Bruce Korenstra, 1,125; and John F. Yoder, 1,056. Other candidates — Jonathan Schrag, 213.
Jefferson: Winners — Debra Johnson, 2,162; Rick Kauffman, 2,151; and Bruce Nethercutt, 1,951. Other candidates — Veronica Kindel, 701.
Locke: Winners — Wayne Klotz, 528; Edward Pippenger, 466; and Tena Sheets, 453. Other candidates — Charlie Burkley, 114.
Olive: Winners — David Gongwer, 738; Tara Lengacher, 773; and Rick Vandergrift, 672. Other candidates — Tessa Parshall, 166.
Osolo: Winners — Tim Cunningham, 4,145; Carol McDowell, 3,794; and Vern Miller, 3,682. Other candidates — Elizabeth Galacia-Pigg, 2,098.
York: Winners — John Baker, 701; Dean Martin, 628; and Jo Rood, 560. Other candidates — Wendy Silver, 180.