Local families toured the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County’s new, opening-soon Middlebury Clubhouse on Saturday.
Organizers held an open house to show off the facility’s new look and amenities following a recent renovation and expansion project at the location, 56805 Northridge Drive. Features include an enlarged teen center — complete with a video game console — a gymnasium, a learning center on the second floor, and a STEM room for science, technology, engineering and mathematics education on the second floor as well.
The clubhouse’s expansion added a wing with new playrooms for different age groups and a kitchen/cafeteria area.
One of the playrooms for children in fourth through sixth grades features an iWall fitness gaming system. The device, like a huge hi-def TV, is equipped with motion sensors to allow for full-body, hands-free gaming.
The games are designed to encourage physical activity by putting players through their paces. Foosball tables and a Pop-a-Shot basketball arcade game are also set up in the room.
The Boys & Girls Club raised $4.67 million for the project, which took about a year to complete. The new additions expanded the clubhouse from 21,000-square-feet to about 36,000-square-feet, said Natasha Lantz, area director for the organization.
“The purpose is so we can provide more programs to the kids that we serve,” Lantz said. “We’re here to support families.”
The new clubhouse also features enhanced security measures such as door buzzers and security cameras, Lantz said. Families of all current and new members will also have to sign up for required parent orientations as a COVID-19 safety measure.
The facility is scheduled to re-open Aug. 12 when the new school year starts.
