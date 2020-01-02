BRISTOL — At the end of 2019, a new permanent exhibit opened at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, "Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land."
It’s part two of a three-part series on the history of Elkhart County. The first was “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Forging a Path,” which starts with the arrival of humans 12,000 years ago and concludes with the arrival of the French in the Great Lakes region.
Part two picks up from there and ends with the arrival of the railroad, which is where part three will begin.
According to the museum’s curator of education, Patrick McGuire, historians from the Potawatomi and Miami tribes were consulted for the exhibit. Four time periods are represented: the Miami and Potawatomi, the French, the British and the Americans.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more about the exhibit, watch our podcast "A Sense of Place: The History of Elkhart County" with Patrick McGuire at goshennews.com.
