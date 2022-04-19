WAKARUSA — There will be plenty of family friendly entertainment at the festival and it’s all free.
Entertainment Coordinator Jenny Neely said new for the festival this year will be acts at both ends of streets creating three entertainment venues.
Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Show will be in Entertainment Area 2 (sponsored by Horizon Transport) on East Waterford Street and Pogo Fred will be in Entertainment Area 3 (sponsored by Martin Bros. Contracting) on South Elkhart Street.
The main entertainment venue (sponsored by Richmond’s Feed) will be across from the food court.
BMX STUNTS
Bill Nitschke began performing BMX stunt shows in 1984 at age 14. Five years later he started his first company, Pulse Products, and was reportedly the first in the industry to manufacture the bolt on axle, revolutionizing BMX freestyle. He went on to start a couple of other companies including Indy Industries — the parent company of Wonder Wheels BMX brand. Wonder Wheels focus on performing professional BMX stunt shows for schools, companies and organizations worldwide.
Nitschke customizes shows to fit the needs and the jaw-dropping trick with unique names, including hang glider, Rolaids, whopper and rope-a-ronies, will have the audience riveted. The first Wonder Wheel show will be at 4 p.m. Friday and another at 8 p.m. There will be three more shows on Saturday and one on Sunday.
POGO FRED
Pogo Fred is a multiple Guinness World Record holder and jumps more than 7 feet in the air while performing stunts and tricks. Pogo Fred’s first performance is at 5 p.m. Friday with another at 7 p.m. with multiple shows on Saturday and Sunday.
LUMINOS
New to the festival this year, according to Neely, is Luminos a capella group. Neely said Luminos is a local group of Bethel University graduates.
According to information online at Bethel University, Joshua Maurer, Wesley Lantz, Michaela Love and Bethany Mullet formed the group in 2018 after liking the sound they all made together after singing valentines across Indiana as members of Bethel’s Voices of Triumph. Luminos will perform Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.
MORE ACTS
Other entertainment includes returning favorites Rusty Ammerman, magician and comic from Fort Wayne has 25 years of experience and will be performing at the festival twice on Sunday.
Clark Lewis, street juggler and showman will have several shows on Saturday. Neely has said of Lewis, “He has very unique tricks I’ve never seen before. He was energetic and personable.”
He specializes in juggling, balancing, magic, sideshow and rock music.
NorthWood Middle School’s Select Singers and NorthWood High School’s Dawning Generation will perform at different times on Friday evening.
Mark’s Ark Animal Show will have three shows on Saturday and on Sunday; Indiana Wild Animal Show will perform a couple of shows.
Illusionist Kevin Long will perform on Saturday and closing out the entertainment on Sunday will be The Echoes — '60s to present time music.
“Whatever day you come you’ll be satisfied with the entertainment,” Neely said.
CONTESTS
For families who like to compete, there’s a 1K kid’s run and a 5K walk/run early Saturday morning. There’ll be a garden tractor pull, kid’s pedal pull and crosscut saw competitions. There’ll be a Baby Olympics at noon on Saturday. Flag football competitions for several age groups will also take place on Saturday.
Beer & Jessup will be providing the carnival rides and games again this year throughout the festival weekend.
The Wakarusa Public Library will have a Friends of the Library book sale on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
