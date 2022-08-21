Exchange club hosts meeting

MIDDLEBURY — The Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury recently hosted a meeting.
A topic focus, by guest speaker John McKee, chair of the Middlebury Parks Board, was the responsibilities of the four-member town council, which consists of John McKee, Barb Spice, Monica Yoder and Elma Chapman. Each of the members has a defined responsibility: McKee as chair; Barb Spice, Trails Committee of six members; Monica Yoder, Landscape Committee of six members; and Elma Chapman, for communications.
There are seven parks and three trails in Middlebury that the appointed board oversees. The manager of the Park Department is Tom Enright. There is one full-time and three part time park employees, as well as the Summer Fun Day Camp counselors during the summer.
McKee highlighted the following areas:
TRAILS COMMITTEE
- Currently expanding the River Mill Trail with a one-mile proposal in progress. The biggest challenge to this trail is crossing the Mather’s Ditch (near Dairy Queen). Total cost of the expansion is $1 million and paid for through multiple grants.
- Traffic calming project on Bristol Street (near Krider Garden) was supported by a grant written by Town Manager Mary Cripe through the Department of Health. McKee stated that, “It’s basically a stop sign.” A recent survey with 300 responses revealed that 70% of the responders thought that the intersection was “clearly safer.” The barricade at the Railroad Street / Hilltop Restaurant intersection was also deemed 89% “safer.”
LANDSCAPE COMMITTEE
- Krider Garden recently added an Asian garden area to represent the Japanese garden that was on display at the 1934 Chicago World’s Fair.
- There are 74 hanging flower baskets on the town’s light poles. The flowers are donations from patrons throughout the Middlebury area.
- This is the 15th year for the Quilt Gardens. Planning for the 2023 Quilt Gardens has already begun. Designs are being submitted and the plants are on order.
The meeting also dealt with the upcoming River Fest, an all ages “edutainment” event, designed to be both educational and entertaining. The annual event takes place at Riverbend Park. A popular feature is the fish shocking conducted by the Department of Natural Resources to both count and to identify the fish in the Little Elkhart River.
McKee closed with acknowledgements to the “Friends of the Middlebury Parks” with more than 100 paid memberships and the financial support of Star Fleet and the Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury.